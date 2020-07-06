Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

15899 Avenida Lamego Available 02/15/20 Terrific 2Br/2Ba Single Story Home in Las Brisas - Terrific 2Br/2Ba Single Story Home

Located in in Las Brisas area of Bernardo Heights

2 Br/2Ba - Large - 1570 Sq Ft

A/C - F/P - C/F

Tile Floors in Living Areas- Carpet in Bedrooms

Breakfast Nook in Kitchen area overlooking Private Back Yard

Vaulted Ceilings

Kitchen Appliances provided

Inside Laundry Room - W/D Not Provided - You bring your own

Private Back Yard W/ Patio Cover

2 Car Garage

Gardener Included



** Proof of Renters Insurance is Required before move in **



Poway Schools - Highland Ranch Elementary /BHMS/RBHS



**1 Small Pet ( Under 25Lbs) MAY be considered on a case by case basis W/ Additional Security Deposit **



Bernardo Heights Community Center ( Swim/Tennis and much More ) Included in your lease - https://www.bernardoheights.org/



Close to: 15/56/Poway/RanchoBernardo/CarmelMountain/4S Ranch/Miramar/Schools/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment



Please Note:

Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.



