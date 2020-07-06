15899 Avenida Lamego, San Diego, CA 92128 Rancho Bernardo
15899 Avenida Lamego Available 02/15/20 Terrific 2Br/2Ba Single Story Home in Las Brisas - Terrific 2Br/2Ba Single Story Home Located in in Las Brisas area of Bernardo Heights 2 Br/2Ba - Large - 1570 Sq Ft A/C - F/P - C/F Tile Floors in Living Areas- Carpet in Bedrooms Breakfast Nook in Kitchen area overlooking Private Back Yard Vaulted Ceilings Kitchen Appliances provided Inside Laundry Room - W/D Not Provided - You bring your own Private Back Yard W/ Patio Cover 2 Car Garage Gardener Included
** Proof of Renters Insurance is Required before move in **
**1 Small Pet ( Under 25Lbs) MAY be considered on a case by case basis W/ Additional Security Deposit **
Bernardo Heights Community Center ( Swim/Tennis and much More ) Included in your lease - https://www.bernardoheights.org/
Close to: 15/56/Poway/RanchoBernardo/CarmelMountain/4S Ranch/Miramar/Schools/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment
Please Note: Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15899 Avenida Lamego have any available units?
15899 Avenida Lamego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15899 Avenida Lamego have?
Is 15899 Avenida Lamego currently offering any rent specials?
15899 Avenida Lamego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15899 Avenida Lamego pet-friendly?
Yes, 15899 Avenida Lamego is pet friendly.
Does 15899 Avenida Lamego offer parking?
Yes, 15899 Avenida Lamego offers parking.
Does 15899 Avenida Lamego have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15899 Avenida Lamego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15899 Avenida Lamego have a pool?
Yes, 15899 Avenida Lamego has a pool.
Does 15899 Avenida Lamego have accessible units?
No, 15899 Avenida Lamego does not have accessible units.
Does 15899 Avenida Lamego have units with dishwashers?
No, 15899 Avenida Lamego does not have units with dishwashers.
