Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

15865 Paseo Montenero

15865 Paseo Montenero · (858) 231-0004
Location

15865 Paseo Montenero, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15865 Paseo Montenero · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2047 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
JUST REDUCED! Del Sur Gem! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath w/ 2 Car Garage. MUST SEE!!! - 15865 Paseo Montenero is located in the highly desirable Del Sur neighborhood, close to great schools and restaurants. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single-family home features; an attached two-car garage, all top of the line stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with an island in this beautiful kitchen. Built-in speakers are perfect for your viewing and listening pleasures. Central A/C and Heat will keep you comfortable no matter the weather! The owner has also provided gardening services included in your rent. The community has pools and parks -perfect for the children. There is a one year lease required with the deposit being equal to one month's rent ($3695.00). If you are interested in viewing this gem of a property, please contact Cam @ (858) 231-0004. The owner prefers no pets!

(RLNE2305206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15865 Paseo Montenero have any available units?
15865 Paseo Montenero has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15865 Paseo Montenero have?
Some of 15865 Paseo Montenero's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15865 Paseo Montenero currently offering any rent specials?
15865 Paseo Montenero isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15865 Paseo Montenero pet-friendly?
No, 15865 Paseo Montenero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15865 Paseo Montenero offer parking?
Yes, 15865 Paseo Montenero does offer parking.
Does 15865 Paseo Montenero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15865 Paseo Montenero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15865 Paseo Montenero have a pool?
Yes, 15865 Paseo Montenero has a pool.
Does 15865 Paseo Montenero have accessible units?
No, 15865 Paseo Montenero does not have accessible units.
Does 15865 Paseo Montenero have units with dishwashers?
No, 15865 Paseo Montenero does not have units with dishwashers.
