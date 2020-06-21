Amenities

JUST REDUCED! Del Sur Gem! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath w/ 2 Car Garage. MUST SEE!!! - 15865 Paseo Montenero is located in the highly desirable Del Sur neighborhood, close to great schools and restaurants. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single-family home features; an attached two-car garage, all top of the line stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with an island in this beautiful kitchen. Built-in speakers are perfect for your viewing and listening pleasures. Central A/C and Heat will keep you comfortable no matter the weather! The owner has also provided gardening services included in your rent. The community has pools and parks -perfect for the children. There is a one year lease required with the deposit being equal to one month's rent ($3695.00). If you are interested in viewing this gem of a property, please contact Cam @ (858) 231-0004. The owner prefers no pets!



(RLNE2305206)