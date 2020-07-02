All apartments in San Diego
15682 Via Montecristo

15682 Via Montecristo · No Longer Available
Location

15682 Via Montecristo, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
15682 Via Montecristo Available 05/27/20 Beautiful Upgraded 4 BD/2.5 BA Home in Desirable Location in Del Sur - Spacious, open layout 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Del Sur features hardwood floors throughout, upgraded karistan carpets in bedrooms and custom wood & wrought iron stairwell. The chiefs kitchen if fully equipped with newly stainless steal appliances, quartz counter tops, carrera marble subway tile back splash and custom cabinets with plenty of storage. Large master bedroom features walk in closet, paneled ceilings, relaxing jacuzzi tub with a two sided fireplace. In addition this home offers a bonus built in bookcase upstairs in loft area, washer & dryer, epoxy floor in garage and more. Exterior fully landscaped and hardscaped with flagstone covered patio, built in BBQ with sink, pond with waterfall and fire pit. This home is a MUST SEE!!

12-month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities Included: Trash
Tenant Responsible: SDG&E/Water & Sewer
One pet considered with $20 pet screening fee. If chosen, an additional $100 pet processing fee will apply along with a monthly pet fee of between $20 and $40. Pet weight limit 30 lbs.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5547615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15682 Via Montecristo have any available units?
15682 Via Montecristo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15682 Via Montecristo have?
Some of 15682 Via Montecristo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15682 Via Montecristo currently offering any rent specials?
15682 Via Montecristo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15682 Via Montecristo pet-friendly?
Yes, 15682 Via Montecristo is pet friendly.
Does 15682 Via Montecristo offer parking?
Yes, 15682 Via Montecristo offers parking.
Does 15682 Via Montecristo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15682 Via Montecristo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15682 Via Montecristo have a pool?
Yes, 15682 Via Montecristo has a pool.
Does 15682 Via Montecristo have accessible units?
No, 15682 Via Montecristo does not have accessible units.
Does 15682 Via Montecristo have units with dishwashers?
No, 15682 Via Montecristo does not have units with dishwashers.

