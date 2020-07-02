Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

15682 Via Montecristo Available 05/27/20 Beautiful Upgraded 4 BD/2.5 BA Home in Desirable Location in Del Sur - Spacious, open layout 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Del Sur features hardwood floors throughout, upgraded karistan carpets in bedrooms and custom wood & wrought iron stairwell. The chiefs kitchen if fully equipped with newly stainless steal appliances, quartz counter tops, carrera marble subway tile back splash and custom cabinets with plenty of storage. Large master bedroom features walk in closet, paneled ceilings, relaxing jacuzzi tub with a two sided fireplace. In addition this home offers a bonus built in bookcase upstairs in loft area, washer & dryer, epoxy floor in garage and more. Exterior fully landscaped and hardscaped with flagstone covered patio, built in BBQ with sink, pond with waterfall and fire pit. This home is a MUST SEE!!



12-month Lease

Unfurnished

Utilities Included: Trash

Tenant Responsible: SDG&E/Water & Sewer

One pet considered with $20 pet screening fee. If chosen, an additional $100 pet processing fee will apply along with a monthly pet fee of between $20 and $40. Pet weight limit 30 lbs.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5547615)