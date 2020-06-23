All apartments in San Diego
1558 Hornblend Street #3

1558 Hornblend Street · No Longer Available
Location

1558 Hornblend Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR 3BA TWH in Pacific Beach W/D included, 1 Car Garage Plus 2 Parking Spaces, Split Floor Plan - ******AVAILABLE NOW******

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com****

Located in PACIFIC BEACH - Built in 2007

1558 Hornblend Street #3
San Diego, CA 92109

In Between Ingraham and Grand

3 Bedroom
3 Bathroom
Estimated 1627 SqFt
Tri-Level Townhome

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Microwave
Dishwasher
Black Appliances
Granite Counter Tops
Tile Flooring in Kitchen

Tri-Level Townhome

Entry Level:
1st Floor
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Tile Flooring in Bathroom
Ceiling Fan in Bedroom
Access to 1 Car Garage.

2nd Level
Kitchen - Tile Flooring
Living Room - Carpet Flooring
Dining Area - Carpet Flooring
Fireplace - Gas
Vaulted Ceiling in Living and Dining Room
Balcony off Living room
1 Bedroom - Carpet Flooring
1 Bathroom - Tile Flooring
Ceiling Fan in Bedroom

3rd Level:
Master Bedroom - Carpet
Bathroom - Vinyl Flooring
Large Walk in Closet
Ceiling Fan in Bedroom

Forced Heat
No AC
Washer/Dryer in Garage
1 Car Garage
Plus 2 Assigned Parking Spaces
(Side by Side, Not Tandem)

CLOSE TO:
Pacific Beach
Seaworld
Mission Beach
Belmont Park
Nightlife
Restaurants
la Jolla

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
Flat Rate of $100 for Water/Sewer

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3695.00

ANIMAL INFORMATION:
1 DOG or CAT - 50LBS OR LESS
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4048248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1558 Hornblend Street #3 have any available units?
1558 Hornblend Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1558 Hornblend Street #3 have?
Some of 1558 Hornblend Street #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1558 Hornblend Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1558 Hornblend Street #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1558 Hornblend Street #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1558 Hornblend Street #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1558 Hornblend Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1558 Hornblend Street #3 offers parking.
Does 1558 Hornblend Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1558 Hornblend Street #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1558 Hornblend Street #3 have a pool?
No, 1558 Hornblend Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1558 Hornblend Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 1558 Hornblend Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1558 Hornblend Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1558 Hornblend Street #3 has units with dishwashers.
