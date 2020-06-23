Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3BR 3BA TWH in Pacific Beach W/D included, 1 Car Garage Plus 2 Parking Spaces, Split Floor Plan - ******AVAILABLE NOW******



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com****



Located in PACIFIC BEACH - Built in 2007



1558 Hornblend Street #3

San Diego, CA 92109



In Between Ingraham and Grand



3 Bedroom

3 Bathroom

Estimated 1627 SqFt

Tri-Level Townhome



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Microwave

Dishwasher

Black Appliances

Granite Counter Tops

Tile Flooring in Kitchen



Tri-Level Townhome



Entry Level:

1st Floor

1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Tile Flooring in Bathroom

Ceiling Fan in Bedroom

Access to 1 Car Garage.



2nd Level

Kitchen - Tile Flooring

Living Room - Carpet Flooring

Dining Area - Carpet Flooring

Fireplace - Gas

Vaulted Ceiling in Living and Dining Room

Balcony off Living room

1 Bedroom - Carpet Flooring

1 Bathroom - Tile Flooring

Ceiling Fan in Bedroom



3rd Level:

Master Bedroom - Carpet

Bathroom - Vinyl Flooring

Large Walk in Closet

Ceiling Fan in Bedroom



Forced Heat

No AC

Washer/Dryer in Garage

1 Car Garage

Plus 2 Assigned Parking Spaces

(Side by Side, Not Tandem)



CLOSE TO:

Pacific Beach

Seaworld

Mission Beach

Belmont Park

Nightlife

Restaurants

la Jolla



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone

Flat Rate of $100 for Water/Sewer



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3695.00



ANIMAL INFORMATION:

1 DOG or CAT - 50LBS OR LESS

Animal Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM

www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE4048248)