Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

1545 9th Ave.

1545 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1545 9th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
1545 9th Ave. Available 04/02/19 Cortez Hill Townhouse with Views-2BR 2BA Tri-Level Split Floor Plan-Open -W/D-A/C-Fans-Roof Top Patio-Garage-Dog OK - ******AVAILABLE APRIL 22ND******

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until the property has been viewed.***

Located in CORTEZ HILL

1545 9th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101

CROSS STREETS: Between Cedar Street and Beech Street

2 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 1252 SqFt
Tri-Level Townhouse
3 Story

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Built-in Microwave
Dishwasher
White Appliances
Granite Countertops
Granite Backslash
White Cabinets
Large Island w/Breakfast Bar
Bamboo Flooring

Open/Bright and Split Floor Plan
Fireplace - Electric- Living Room
Bamboo Floors Throughout
Ceiling Fans - Living Area and Bedrooms
French Doors to Balcony from Living Room
1st Floor - Bedroom and Bath
2nd Floor - Living Room & Kitchen
3rd Floor - Master Bedroom and Bath
Tub/Shower Combination - Master Bath
Double Pedestal Sinks - Master Bath
Bathroom Floors - Tile

A/C and Heat - Forced Air
Washer and Dryer - Stackable Unit
Balcony with BBQ
Roof Top Patio Access
Small Refrigerator and Heater on Roof Top Patio
(1) Car Garage
Street Parking Passes Available

CLOSE TO:
Interstates 163 and 5
Downtown
Balboa Park
Entertainment
Shopping
Restaurants
Schools

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2895

ANIMAL INFORMATION:
1 DOG ONLY - Any Size
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2832463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1545 9th Ave. have any available units?
1545 9th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 9th Ave. have?
Some of 1545 9th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 9th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1545 9th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 9th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 9th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1545 9th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1545 9th Ave. offers parking.
Does 1545 9th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1545 9th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 9th Ave. have a pool?
No, 1545 9th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1545 9th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1545 9th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 9th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 9th Ave. has units with dishwashers.

