1545 9th Ave. Available 04/02/19 Cortez Hill Townhouse with Views-2BR 2BA Tri-Level Split Floor Plan-Open -W/D-A/C-Fans-Roof Top Patio-Garage-Dog OK - ******AVAILABLE APRIL 22ND******
***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until the property has been viewed.***
Located in CORTEZ HILL
1545 9th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
CROSS STREETS: Between Cedar Street and Beech Street
2 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 1252 SqFt
Tri-Level Townhouse
3 Story
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Built-in Microwave
Dishwasher
White Appliances
Granite Countertops
Granite Backslash
White Cabinets
Large Island w/Breakfast Bar
Bamboo Flooring
Open/Bright and Split Floor Plan
Fireplace - Electric- Living Room
Bamboo Floors Throughout
Ceiling Fans - Living Area and Bedrooms
French Doors to Balcony from Living Room
1st Floor - Bedroom and Bath
2nd Floor - Living Room & Kitchen
3rd Floor - Master Bedroom and Bath
Tub/Shower Combination - Master Bath
Double Pedestal Sinks - Master Bath
Bathroom Floors - Tile
A/C and Heat - Forced Air
Washer and Dryer - Stackable Unit
Balcony with BBQ
Roof Top Patio Access
Small Refrigerator and Heater on Roof Top Patio
(1) Car Garage
Street Parking Passes Available
CLOSE TO:
Interstates 163 and 5
Downtown
Balboa Park
Entertainment
Shopping
Restaurants
Schools
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2895
ANIMAL INFORMATION:
1 DOG ONLY - Any Size
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
No Cats Allowed
