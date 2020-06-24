Amenities

1545 9th Ave. Available 04/02/19 Cortez Hill Townhouse with Views-2BR 2BA Tri-Level Split Floor Plan-Open -W/D-A/C-Fans-Roof Top Patio-Garage-Dog OK - ******AVAILABLE APRIL 22ND******



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until the property has been viewed.***



Located in CORTEZ HILL



1545 9th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101



CROSS STREETS: Between Cedar Street and Beech Street



2 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

Estimated 1252 SqFt

Tri-Level Townhouse

3 Story



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Built-in Microwave

Dishwasher

White Appliances

Granite Countertops

Granite Backslash

White Cabinets

Large Island w/Breakfast Bar

Bamboo Flooring



Open/Bright and Split Floor Plan

Fireplace - Electric- Living Room

Bamboo Floors Throughout

Ceiling Fans - Living Area and Bedrooms

French Doors to Balcony from Living Room

1st Floor - Bedroom and Bath

2nd Floor - Living Room & Kitchen

3rd Floor - Master Bedroom and Bath

Tub/Shower Combination - Master Bath

Double Pedestal Sinks - Master Bath

Bathroom Floors - Tile



A/C and Heat - Forced Air

Washer and Dryer - Stackable Unit

Balcony with BBQ

Roof Top Patio Access

Small Refrigerator and Heater on Roof Top Patio

(1) Car Garage

Street Parking Passes Available



CLOSE TO:

Interstates 163 and 5

Downtown

Balboa Park

Entertainment

Shopping

Restaurants

Schools



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2895



ANIMAL INFORMATION:

1 DOG ONLY - Any Size

Animal Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



No Cats Allowed



