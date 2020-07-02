All apartments in San Diego
1535 Kettner Boulevard

1535 Kettner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
media room
LARGE Jonathon Segal ROW HOME and NOT a condo Little Italy PRIVATE 360 VIEW DECK.

A large luxury row home designed by local celebrity architect Jonathon Segal in the heart of Little Italy. Includes a private large deck on the top floor with 360-degree views of bay and city. Massive and amazing 8-foot x 5 foot (yes FEET!) HDTV projector with screen for in-home theater. 25 ft. high ceilings with contemporary professional design inside and out. The photos do not capture the large size and scale of the house nor the incredible views from the deck. This is a must-see in person to appreciate what it is.

1400 sq. ft. of luxury with two floors of space then the private deck on the top. This is NOT a typical condo box with only 3 walls of zero sunlight style living like the rest of downtown. It has its own PRIVATE entrance and no hallways or elevators to deal with.

The home is a high ceiling space recently professionally renovated with luxurious living and contemporary design in mind. As you enter the property you will welcome the floods of natural light which warms the entire space via 12-foot high floor to ceiling windows and natural skylights. White sheer curtains drop all the way from the ceiling to add privacy and a high-end look and feel.

A sizable living room to watch a huge 8 ft x 5 ft screen HDTV (with a blackout curtain for a true in-theater / at-the-game experience), dining room and kitchen with WHITE MARBLE countertops, a large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, commercial sink, and a big fun commercial faucet - (water spray fights allowed, please wipe up after), downstairs guest bathroom with floor to ceiling mirror and a very cool/fun chalk wall to do art and write on, a large outdoor balcony/deck overlooking the back greenbelt for a table and chairs off the kitchen with trees and grass (not a busy street like all the lame CONDOS in the area). Have I said it is not a condo?

Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with a full 7 ft high mirrored headboard alongside a large master bathroom with a relaxing in-ceiling rainfall shower and floor to ceiling recycled glass light emerald green mosaic tiles, large walk-in closet complete with washer and dryer, small office space with desk and princess balcony with bay views.

Up to the rooftop deck you go where the 360-degree views of the city and bay are simply the best. Bring your laptop and some SPF sunscreen to work at the best office in the world and when it is 5 p.m.... don't spill your wine while going up the stairs!

Rent is $2,975 a month. The deposit is $2,975. Pet is OK with no extra deposit but must be approved (most are fine - had a labrador who loved it there and was more popular than me at Princess Pub). Greenbelt courtyard with trees behind the unit is only one in the area so it is excellent for a dog. One year lease then month to month.

Parking is NOT included. That is why we have priced the unit much lower so you can get one for about $200 per month. There are plenty of monthly pay lots across the street (even private underground). https://www.bestparking.com/san-diego-ca-parking/monthly-parking/
This will go fast as there is nothing else like it for the price. Good job, good credit, references... is an absolute must, so don't try if you don't have it all together yet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Kettner Boulevard have any available units?
1535 Kettner Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Kettner Boulevard have?
Some of 1535 Kettner Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Kettner Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Kettner Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Kettner Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 Kettner Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1535 Kettner Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Kettner Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1535 Kettner Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 Kettner Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Kettner Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1535 Kettner Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Kettner Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1535 Kettner Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Kettner Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 Kettner Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

