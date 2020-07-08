Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

15293-90 Maturin Drive Available 05/09/20 Rancho Bernardo,15293 Maturin Dr #90, Granite Counters, AC, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. - Beautifully remodeled ground floor unit in the sought after Villa Taviana development of Rancho Bernardo. Enjoy the resort like amenities like Tennis, Fitness room, Tot Lot or the community pool and spa. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, freway and HOV access. Living Room has Crown molding and sliding glass door leading to the spacious covered patio. Dining Room has Crown molding and track lighting. Kitchen has tile floors, recessed lighting, sparkling granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom and number one has mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity and an oversized tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has direct access to the covered patio, to closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, tile bathroom floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5744454)