San Diego, CA
15293-90 Maturin Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

15293-90 Maturin Drive

15293 Maturin Dr · No Longer Available
San Diego
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

15293 Maturin Dr, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
15293-90 Maturin Drive Available 05/09/20 Rancho Bernardo,15293 Maturin Dr #90, Granite Counters, AC, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. - Beautifully remodeled ground floor unit in the sought after Villa Taviana development of Rancho Bernardo. Enjoy the resort like amenities like Tennis, Fitness room, Tot Lot or the community pool and spa. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, freway and HOV access. Living Room has Crown molding and sliding glass door leading to the spacious covered patio. Dining Room has Crown molding and track lighting. Kitchen has tile floors, recessed lighting, sparkling granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom and number one has mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity and an oversized tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has direct access to the covered patio, to closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, tile bathroom floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15293-90 Maturin Drive have any available units?
15293-90 Maturin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15293-90 Maturin Drive have?
Some of 15293-90 Maturin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15293-90 Maturin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15293-90 Maturin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15293-90 Maturin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15293-90 Maturin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15293-90 Maturin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15293-90 Maturin Drive offers parking.
Does 15293-90 Maturin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15293-90 Maturin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15293-90 Maturin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15293-90 Maturin Drive has a pool.
Does 15293-90 Maturin Drive have accessible units?
No, 15293-90 Maturin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15293-90 Maturin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15293-90 Maturin Drive has units with dishwashers.

