Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

This beautiful LOWER LEVEL NO STAIRS condo offers the best location which is both quiet but equally close to freeway w/ all the comforts and conveniences of shopping, parks, schools and restaurants! You will love the entry level unit that is large enough to hold a desk/office Area in your bedroom and offers a bright, sunny and spacious living area! The unit is close by the pool and tennis courts, and features an oversized patio area. BEST UNIT available.