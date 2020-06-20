14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1.

Amenities

Beautifully Upgraded Townhome in Santaluz (San Diego) - Beautiful townhome located in the highly desirable Sycamore Walk community in the Santaluz neighborhood of San Diego. This private corner unit townhome includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + bonus room with over 1,800 SqFt. The townhome features modern design finishes and upgrades including the upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. A spacious bonus room located on the first floor can be purposed as an office, playroom or guest bedroom. A powder room is also located on the third floor. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom suite features a private balcony overlooking the beautifully landscaped community. The ensuite bathroom features a dual vanity and a shower/tub combo. Tenants will have access to a community clubhouse and pool. Other features of the townhouse include air conditioning, surround sound system in the living room and ample storage space. A laundry closet is equipped with a washer and dryer. The townhome includes an attached two car garage with direct access to the unit. Trash service included in the rental rate. Tenant will be responsible for all other utilities. No smoking. One dog allowed (breed restrictions and must be at least 18 months old).



The home is located in the highly desirable Poway Unified School District: Willow Grove Elementary School (walking distance from the property), Black Mountain Middle School, Del Norte High School. The townhouse is conveniently located to nearby shopping plazas, restaurants and community schools. Easy access to the Interstate-15 freeway and Highway 56 makes it a quick drive to other San Diego area including San Diego beaches, shopping, restaurants.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click “Apply Online” to complete an application.



No Cats Allowed



