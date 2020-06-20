All apartments in San Diego
14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1

14654 Via Fiesta · (858) 792-5797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14654 Via Fiesta, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1827 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Upgraded Townhome in Santaluz (San Diego) - Beautiful townhome located in the highly desirable Sycamore Walk community in the Santaluz neighborhood of San Diego. This private corner unit townhome includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths + bonus room with over 1,800 SqFt. The townhome features modern design finishes and upgrades including the upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. A spacious bonus room located on the first floor can be purposed as an office, playroom or guest bedroom. A powder room is also located on the third floor. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom suite features a private balcony overlooking the beautifully landscaped community. The ensuite bathroom features a dual vanity and a shower/tub combo. Tenants will have access to a community clubhouse and pool. Other features of the townhouse include air conditioning, surround sound system in the living room and ample storage space. A laundry closet is equipped with a washer and dryer. The townhome includes an attached two car garage with direct access to the unit. Trash service included in the rental rate. Tenant will be responsible for all other utilities. No smoking. One dog allowed (breed restrictions and must be at least 18 months old).

The home is located in the highly desirable Poway Unified School District: Willow Grove Elementary School (walking distance from the property), Black Mountain Middle School, Del Norte High School. The townhouse is conveniently located to nearby shopping plazas, restaurants and community schools. Easy access to the Interstate-15 freeway and Highway 56 makes it a quick drive to other San Diego area including San Diego beaches, shopping, restaurants.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click “Apply Online” to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5835534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 have any available units?
14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 have?
Some of 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14654 Via Fiesta Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

