All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1459 Bridgeview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1459 Bridgeview Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 9:15 PM

1459 Bridgeview Drive

1459 Bridgeview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1459 Bridgeview Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 2-story, townhome on a quiet street! This 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1,698 sq. ft. home features 1 bed and full bath downstairs, dual master suites upstairs, an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and beautiful laminate flooring. Relax by the cozy fireplace our outside in your fenced in yard! One car garage and driveway parking, wash and dryer, and Trash included. Community features include a swimming pool & park. Pets allowed but breed restrictions apply.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Bridgeview Drive have any available units?
1459 Bridgeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Bridgeview Drive have?
Some of 1459 Bridgeview Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Bridgeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Bridgeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Bridgeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 Bridgeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1459 Bridgeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Bridgeview Drive offers parking.
Does 1459 Bridgeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 Bridgeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Bridgeview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1459 Bridgeview Drive has a pool.
Does 1459 Bridgeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1459 Bridgeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Bridgeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 Bridgeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University