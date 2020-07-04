1459 Bridgeview Drive

Amenities
Amazing 2-story, townhome on a quiet street! This 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1,698 sq. ft. home features 1 bed and full bath downstairs, dual master suites upstairs, an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and beautiful laminate flooring. Relax by the cozy fireplace our outside in your fenced in yard! One car garage and driveway parking, wash and dryer, and Trash included. Community features include a swimming pool & park. Pets allowed but breed restrictions apply.
DRE 01197438
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.