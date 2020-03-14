14437 Seabridge Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 04/01/19 Beautiful 4BR 3bath Carmel Mountain Ranch Home - Property Id: 101870



Available: April 1, 2019

You will fall in love with this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home as you enter the double entry door . This home features a light and bright ambiance, well designed spacious floor plan, approximately 2500 square feet, one of the biggest in Carmel Mountain Ranch. This home features spiral staircase, high vaulted ceiling, designer paint, spacious kitchen , family room and a great backyard with fruit bearing trees. Guest room downstairs can be use as your home office or a tv room. Close to restaurants and shops. If you have school children, school is close by and it is an award winning school district, "POWAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT". WE WILL ONLY ACCEPT A MIN ONE YEAR LEASE LONGER LEASE OKAY. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT TO CHECK ON THIS PROPERTY. LEASE NEGOTIABLE FOR LONGER LEASE. PLEASE CALL TO SHOW AND VIEW THIS HOME.

Close 2 Carmel Valley 4S Ranch Rancho Bernardo NAS Miramar Scripps Ranch Poway Sorrento Valley HWY 56

