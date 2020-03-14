All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
14437 Seabridge Ln
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

14437 Seabridge Ln

14437 Seabridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14437 Seabridge Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 Beautiful 4BR 3bath Carmel Mountain Ranch Home - Property Id: 101870

Available: April 1, 2019
You will fall in love with this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home as you enter the double entry door . This home features a light and bright ambiance, well designed spacious floor plan, approximately 2500 square feet, one of the biggest in Carmel Mountain Ranch. This home features spiral staircase, high vaulted ceiling, designer paint, spacious kitchen , family room and a great backyard with fruit bearing trees. Guest room downstairs can be use as your home office or a tv room. Close to restaurants and shops. If you have school children, school is close by and it is an award winning school district, "POWAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT". WE WILL ONLY ACCEPT A MIN ONE YEAR LEASE LONGER LEASE OKAY. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT TO CHECK ON THIS PROPERTY. LEASE NEGOTIABLE FOR LONGER LEASE. PLEASE CALL TO SHOW AND VIEW THIS HOME.
Close 2 Carmel Valley 4S Ranch Rancho Bernardo NAS Miramar Scripps Ranch Poway Sorrento Valley HWY 56
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101870
Property Id 101870

(RLNE4726036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14437 Seabridge Ln have any available units?
14437 Seabridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14437 Seabridge Ln have?
Some of 14437 Seabridge Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14437 Seabridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14437 Seabridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14437 Seabridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14437 Seabridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14437 Seabridge Ln offer parking?
No, 14437 Seabridge Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14437 Seabridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14437 Seabridge Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14437 Seabridge Ln have a pool?
No, 14437 Seabridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14437 Seabridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 14437 Seabridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14437 Seabridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14437 Seabridge Ln has units with dishwashers.
