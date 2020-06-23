All apartments in San Diego
1443 Felspar Street

1443 Felspar Street
Location

1443 Felspar Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Located in the heart of Pacific Beach! You will be walking distance to restaurants, shops, beaches, Mission Bay and night life. Apartment has very large windows and lots of natural light for you to enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather. Small yard, on-site laundry room and easy access to freeways, public transportation and downtown San Diego. Ample street parking available.

Move-in ready! Fully furnished with kitchenware, appliances, WiFi, Roku SMART TV with streaming service and utilities included.

Pacific Beach is a very popular vacation destination, therefore rental rates fluctuate seasonally. The spring and summer months being the most popular. This apartment is also advertised on other vacation rental websites. Please contact us for pricing and availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 Felspar Street have any available units?
1443 Felspar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 Felspar Street have?
Some of 1443 Felspar Street's amenities include on-site laundry, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 Felspar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1443 Felspar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 Felspar Street pet-friendly?
No, 1443 Felspar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1443 Felspar Street offer parking?
No, 1443 Felspar Street does not offer parking.
Does 1443 Felspar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1443 Felspar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 Felspar Street have a pool?
No, 1443 Felspar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1443 Felspar Street have accessible units?
No, 1443 Felspar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 Felspar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1443 Felspar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
