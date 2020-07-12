281 Apartments for rent in Pacific Beach, San Diego, CA

Pacific Beach condos and apartments are filled with renters. Very few people own real estate here, so you’ll be in good company in a Pacific Beach apartment. Most available apartments are small, with very few options having more than 2 bedrooms. Rents are reasonable and lower than downtown and other beach communities, so the rental market is just right for college students, young professionals, and retirees. Of course, with a lively boardwalk and SeaWorld just around the corner, it’s a popular choice for tourists too. If you’re renting near Mission Bay in southern Pacific Beach, make sure your apartment isn’t surrounded by short-term rental properties. But if you can find the right Mission Bay apartment, you can enjoy easy access to Belmont Park, Ocean Beach, and the bayside trails that are perfect for a morning jog.

If you’re renting in Pacific Beach because you want to fully embrace the nightlife, start your apartment hunting on Garnet Ave. Located right in the center of Pacific Beach, Garnet is lined with popular bars and college-aged partygoers. You can rent an apartment in the alleys behind the bars; just be prepared for late-night noise and the occasional unwanted guest in your yard. If tequila shots and beer pong aren’t your thing, you can still rent in beautiful Pacific Beach. Just look for apartments in North Pacific Beach between Diamond St. and Turquoise St. There’s a nice mix of small studios, 2-bedroom condos, and small beachfront apartment complexes to choose from. You can avoid the bars when you want and save your Garnet Ave trips for daytime visits to Trader Joe’s, Vons, and popular restaurants like Broken Yolk Cafe and The Patio Lamont Street. And when the urge to celebrate strikes, you’re still a cheap cab ride away from all the late-night fun.