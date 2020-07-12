AL
/
CA
/
san diego
/
pacific beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

281 Apartments for rent in Pacific Beach, San Diego, CA

Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
65 Units Available
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,385
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1194 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
35 Units Available
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,681
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
977 sqft
Just off Crown Point/Pacific Beach. One- to two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, on-site laundry and walk-in closets. The community offers a brand-new fitness center and DIY space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,300
330 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just off Mission Street. Spacious units with upgraded kitchens, bathrooms, and heating systems. Smoke-free community with on-site laundry facilities and ample open parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
1 Unit Available
Elan Beachlofts
852 Chalcedony Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
450 sqft
Just minutes from the beaches, the bay and the boardwalk. Pet-friendly community. Apartments feature a private patio or balcony, newer appliances, and ample storage. Near the zoo and Petco Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Elán Baylofts
1450 Pacific Beach Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to the boardwalk and Garnet Avenue. Community has a swimming pool, bike rack and full-time maintenance. Units have spacious floor plans, lots of light and large closets.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
919 Agate Street 2
919 Agate Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1785 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Agate Street Condo - Property Id: 178619 Fully furnished executive townhome located with 4 blocks of the beach! Full beach and San Diego views from the rooftop deck that features a gas grill, hot tub, fountain and

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1327 La Palma Street Unit C
1327 La Palma Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
700 sqft
Unit Unit C Available 08/01/20 READY TO LIVE THE BEACH LIFE?? - Property Id: 313842 This detached home is located within a beautifully landscaped gated community on Sail Bay, half a block East of Fanuel Park. Rent is $2,500.00 plus electricity.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4627 Ocean Blvd. #204
4627 Ocean Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront 1BD/1BA Condo located in Seashore Community! Steps away from the beach! - Absolutely stunning and completely remodeled 1BD/1BA condo in desirable Seashore Community North of Crystal Pier and Tower 23 features: - Beautiful OCEAN VIEWS

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
864 Thomas Ave
864 Thomas Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$7,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
864 Thomas Ave Available 07/21/20 San Diego Beach House - Spacious beautiful renovated house on the beach. (RLNE5767773)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3970 Ingraham St Unit 10
3970 Ingraham Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(RLNE5195987)

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4227 LAMONT ST
4227 Lamont Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
750 sqft
Quaint 2BD/1BA Home on Lamont St. - Pacific Beach $2,195.00/mo! - Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Pacific Beach home available now! The living room highlights a fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4667 Ocean Blvd. #211
4667 Ocean Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
742 sqft
4667 Ocean Blvd.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4020 Sequoia Street
4020 Sequoia Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,982
2000 sqft
Hola! Were super excited about your holiday in beautiful Pacific Beach! Thank you for your interest in Pacific Beach Mermaid a brand NEW REMODELED Modern Beach Vibe Home walk 2-3 blocks to Mission Bay, Crown Point Shores, beaches, parks, bike

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1932 Missouri Street
1932 Missouri Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1932 MISSOURI STREET, UNIT 2 SAN DIEGO, CA 92109 2 BEDROOM, 21/2 BATH LUXURY CONDOMINIUM, TOWNHOUSE 2 FIREPLACES, WET BAR and a PRIVATE PATIO TOWNHOUSE HAS NEWER CARPETS, FRESH PAINT AND HAS BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED THIS IS A SMOKE FREE

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
4482 Bond Street
4482 Bond Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly paint and plank flooring in the bedrooms and wood floors through out unit with easy access to the fwy I-5 and I-52. Centrally located near Mission Bay, Mission Beach and world-famous SeaWorld.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1619 Hornblend Street
1619 Hornblend Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
410 sqft
Awesome completely remodeled 1 bedroom, with attached back yard. New kitchen with granite counter top includes stainless steel appliances and built in dishwasher & microwave oven above the range. New carpet in bedroom and custom paint throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5288 Soledad Mountain Rd
5288 Soledad Mountain Road, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
3000 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! THIS IS A MUST SEE! BEAUTIFUL, MODERN & SPACIOUS HOME IN PACIFIC BEACH, JUST ONE BLOCK FROM LA JOLLA, GREAT LOCATION, EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1672 Emerald St
1672 Emerald Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1050 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with fireplace available in desirable PB. Easy walk to Trader Joes, Vons, CVS and lots of great restaurants and only 10 blocks to the beach. This unit is on the first floor with direct access.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
957 Agate Street
957 Agate Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1824 sqft
957 Agate Street Available 08/23/20 Beautiful North PB Home in Birdrock / La Jolla School District w/ Ocean Views - Remodeled & beautiful! Updated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, crown

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1915 Emerald St #D
1915 Emerald Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
834 sqft
1915 Emerald St #D Available 07/17/20 Pacific Beach 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Pacific Beach Beauty 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, laminate wood throughout, tile, neutral paint, window blinds, stainless appliances, stackable washer & dryer, 1 car

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5208 Middleton Road
5208 Middleton Road, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$5,695
5208 Middleton Road Available 07/25/20 6 Bed/4 Bath Mt Soledad Home w/ Pool, Views, 2+ Car Garage & More! - Your home at the beach awaits! This expansive, 6 bedroom/4 bathroom home sits atop the hill in a private cul-de-sac overlooking beautiful

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1792 Missouri St #3
1792 Missouri Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
575 sqft
1 Bedroom in the Heart of Pacific Beach - Unfurnished 1 year lease, water included Granite Kitchen and Stainless Steel Appliances Crown Molding and recessed lighting Marble Travertine flooring in bathroom and kitchen Bedroom Ceiling Fan and Pocket

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3833 Lamont St 2B
3833 Lamont Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1154 sqft
Live at the Bay!!! - Property Id: 293362 Stunning Bay and downtown views from this newly updated 2br condo in Crown Point! This corner-unit was recently renovated with laminate wood floors throughout, updated kitchen and master bath, quartz

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1827 Grand Ave-1
1827 Grand Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
Great 3BR/1BA home in Pacific Beach with a small garage, 2-car tandem driveway and private front and back yards. 2 Unit Mutli Family (detached unit off the back)
Pacific Beach
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Tucked between La Jolla and Mission Bay, Pacific Beach is a lively beachfront neighborhood that’s a hit with young renters. Whether you’re active outdoors or after dark, Pacific Beach is a fun place to rent an apartment that’s just a short walk from plenty of entertainment.

Transportation

  • I-5
  • Grand Ave.
  • Mission Blvd.

Demographic

  • Single renters
  • Young professionals, college students, retirees

Contains:

  • Kate Sessions Park
  • Tourmaline Surfing Park
  • Ocean Front Walk

Close to:

  • Mission Bay
  • La Jolla
  • Belmont Park
  • SeaWorld San Diego

Pacific Beach in three words: active, fun, scenic

Living in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach has long been considered San Diego’s biggest party neighborhood. Renting in Pacific Beach is a rite of passage for many college-aged singles who want to walk to the beach by day and stumble home from bars at night. But if you journey a few blocks away from the wild Garnet Avenue, you’ll find luxurious bayside apartments or peaceful condos near the La Jolla hills. Pacific Beach is no longer just a 24-hour frat house on the beach; you’ll also find an interesting mix of young families and retirees renting Pacific Beach apartments. Whether you want late-night parties, top-rated surfing, or scenic mountain views, your lifestyle can dictate which part of lively Pacific Beach is best for you.

Renting in Pacific Beach, San Deigo

Pacific Beach condos and apartments are filled with renters. Very few people own real estate here, so you’ll be in good company in a Pacific Beach apartment. Most available apartments are small, with very few options having more than 2 bedrooms. Rents are reasonable and lower than downtown and other beach communities, so the rental market is just right for college students, young professionals, and retirees. Of course, with a lively boardwalk and SeaWorld just around the corner, it’s a popular choice for tourists too. If you’re renting near Mission Bay in southern Pacific Beach, make sure your apartment isn’t surrounded by short-term rental properties. But if you can find the right Mission Bay apartment, you can enjoy easy access to Belmont Park, Ocean Beach, and the bayside trails that are perfect for a morning jog.

If you’re renting in Pacific Beach because you want to fully embrace the nightlife, start your apartment hunting on Garnet Ave. Located right in the center of Pacific Beach, Garnet is lined with popular bars and college-aged partygoers. You can rent an apartment in the alleys behind the bars; just be prepared for late-night noise and the occasional unwanted guest in your yard. If tequila shots and beer pong aren’t your thing, you can still rent in beautiful Pacific Beach. Just look for apartments in North Pacific Beach between Diamond St. and Turquoise St. There’s a nice mix of small studios, 2-bedroom condos, and small beachfront apartment complexes to choose from. You can avoid the bars when you want and save your Garnet Ave trips for daytime visits to Trader Joe’s, Vons, and popular restaurants like Broken Yolk Cafe and The Patio Lamont Street. And when the urge to celebrate strikes, you’re still a cheap cab ride away from all the late-night fun.

Things to do in Pacific Beach

Even renters who have no interest in the Pacific Beach party scene find no shortage of fun things to do. If you’re moving to Pacific Beach, you might as well learn to surf, and Tourmaline Surf Park is one of the best beaches for beginner surfers. It’s a popular beach, so you won’t be alone as you learn to ride the waves (there’s a lifeguard watching too!). And if surfing is a bust, you can turn it into a spectator sport before enjoying a beautiful sunset. For people watching, you can’t beat the 3.5-mile boardwalk that runs from South Mission Beach to North Pacific Beach. You can walk or bike the concrete path, and you’ll see big attractions like Belmont Park and Crystal Pier as well as eclectic shops and restaurants. Away from the water, Kate Sessions Park is the top pick for picnics, frisbee, and some fun in the sun for kids and fur kids. Sessions Park offers panoramic views of the ocean, downtown San Diego, and even the mountains in Tijuana.

As rents start to increase in Pacific Beach and older professionals are moving in, the neighborhood is shedding its party-hard reputation. You can make the most of your Pacific Beach apartment by planning ahead and choosing the right part of town for your lifestyle. Pacific Beach is a beautiful place to enjoy nature, nightlife, or even your commute on foot or by bike. It’s more than just a laid-back beach: Pacific Beach has something fun for everyone and it’s the perfect place to rent in San Diego.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CACoronado, CADel Mar, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CABostonia, CARancho San Diego, CAWinter Gardens, CALake San Marcos, CARamona, CAAlpine, CAFallbrook, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityLa JollaNorth ParkMission ValleyClairemont Mesa EastOcean BeachSerra Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City CollegePalomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College