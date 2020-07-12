281 Apartments for rent in Pacific Beach, San Diego, CA
Tucked between La Jolla and Mission Bay, Pacific Beach is a lively beachfront neighborhood that’s a hit with young renters. Whether you’re active outdoors or after dark, Pacific Beach is a fun place to rent an apartment that’s just a short walk from plenty of entertainment.
Transportation
- I-5
- Grand Ave.
- Mission Blvd.
Demographic
- Single renters
- Young professionals, college students, retirees
Contains:
- Kate Sessions Park
- Tourmaline Surfing Park
- Ocean Front Walk
Close to:
- Mission Bay
- La Jolla
- Belmont Park
- SeaWorld San Diego
Pacific Beach in three words: active, fun, scenic
Pacific Beach has long been considered San Diego’s biggest party neighborhood. Renting in Pacific Beach is a rite of passage for many college-aged singles who want to walk to the beach by day and stumble home from bars at night. But if you journey a few blocks away from the wild Garnet Avenue, you’ll find luxurious bayside apartments or peaceful condos near the La Jolla hills. Pacific Beach is no longer just a 24-hour frat house on the beach; you’ll also find an interesting mix of young families and retirees renting Pacific Beach apartments. Whether you want late-night parties, top-rated surfing, or scenic mountain views, your lifestyle can dictate which part of lively Pacific Beach is best for you.
Pacific Beach condos and apartments are filled with renters. Very few people own real estate here, so you’ll be in good company in a Pacific Beach apartment. Most available apartments are small, with very few options having more than 2 bedrooms. Rents are reasonable and lower than downtown and other beach communities, so the rental market is just right for college students, young professionals, and retirees. Of course, with a lively boardwalk and SeaWorld just around the corner, it’s a popular choice for tourists too. If you’re renting near Mission Bay in southern Pacific Beach, make sure your apartment isn’t surrounded by short-term rental properties. But if you can find the right Mission Bay apartment, you can enjoy easy access to Belmont Park, Ocean Beach, and the bayside trails that are perfect for a morning jog.
If you’re renting in Pacific Beach because you want to fully embrace the nightlife, start your apartment hunting on Garnet Ave. Located right in the center of Pacific Beach, Garnet is lined with popular bars and college-aged partygoers. You can rent an apartment in the alleys behind the bars; just be prepared for late-night noise and the occasional unwanted guest in your yard. If tequila shots and beer pong aren’t your thing, you can still rent in beautiful Pacific Beach. Just look for apartments in North Pacific Beach between Diamond St. and Turquoise St. There’s a nice mix of small studios, 2-bedroom condos, and small beachfront apartment complexes to choose from. You can avoid the bars when you want and save your Garnet Ave trips for daytime visits to Trader Joe’s, Vons, and popular restaurants like Broken Yolk Cafe and The Patio Lamont Street. And when the urge to celebrate strikes, you’re still a cheap cab ride away from all the late-night fun.
Even renters who have no interest in the Pacific Beach party scene find no shortage of fun things to do. If you’re moving to Pacific Beach, you might as well learn to surf, and Tourmaline Surf Park is one of the best beaches for beginner surfers. It’s a popular beach, so you won’t be alone as you learn to ride the waves (there’s a lifeguard watching too!). And if surfing is a bust, you can turn it into a spectator sport before enjoying a beautiful sunset. For people watching, you can’t beat the 3.5-mile boardwalk that runs from South Mission Beach to North Pacific Beach. You can walk or bike the concrete path, and you’ll see big attractions like Belmont Park and Crystal Pier as well as eclectic shops and restaurants. Away from the water, Kate Sessions Park is the top pick for picnics, frisbee, and some fun in the sun for kids and fur kids. Sessions Park offers panoramic views of the ocean, downtown San Diego, and even the mountains in Tijuana.
As rents start to increase in Pacific Beach and older professionals are moving in, the neighborhood is shedding its party-hard reputation. You can make the most of your Pacific Beach apartment by planning ahead and choosing the right part of town for your lifestyle. Pacific Beach is a beautiful place to enjoy nature, nightlife, or even your commute on foot or by bike. It’s more than just a laid-back beach: Pacific Beach has something fun for everyone and it’s the perfect place to rent in San Diego.