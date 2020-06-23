1440 Hotel Cir N

Amenities

Monthly Rent$3,455



There might be specials available for apartments in this floor plan, subject to their availability and your choice of rental preferences



Community Amenities:



We Love Pets!*

Resort-Inspired Heated Swimming Pool

Heated Spa

24-Hour Fitness Center

Executive Business Center

Covered Parking*

Complimentary Pool-side WiFi

Cyber Lounge with Media Room

Barbeque Grills and Picnic Seating

Gated Entry



Home Amenities:



Spacious living areas

Large Walk-In Closets

Granite Countertops

Custom Built-In Bookshelves*

Additional Storage Available*

Built-in Computer Desk*

Air Conditioning

Washer and Dryer in home

Stainless Steel Sinks

Gas Oven

Kitchen Pantry

Roman Bathtubs

Wired for Technology

Personal Balcony

GE Appliance Package