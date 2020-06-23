All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1412 W Thorn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1412 W Thorn St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1412 W Thorn St

1412 West Thorn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1412 West Thorn Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1930's Spanish-style VIEW duplex - Property Id: 89530

Enjoy spectacular views of the Bay, Downtown and the Airport in style! This large 2br duplex is almost 1100sf and has upgraded features such as:
Wood laminate and tile floors throughout
Remodeled kitchen
Upgraded appliances
Large front patio
Laundry room with full-size W/D
Front yard
Garden
Additional storage
Easy street parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89530
Property Id 89530

(RLNE4557199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 W Thorn St have any available units?
1412 W Thorn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 W Thorn St have?
Some of 1412 W Thorn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 W Thorn St currently offering any rent specials?
1412 W Thorn St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 W Thorn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 W Thorn St is pet friendly.
Does 1412 W Thorn St offer parking?
No, 1412 W Thorn St does not offer parking.
Does 1412 W Thorn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 W Thorn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 W Thorn St have a pool?
No, 1412 W Thorn St does not have a pool.
Does 1412 W Thorn St have accessible units?
No, 1412 W Thorn St does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 W Thorn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 W Thorn St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University