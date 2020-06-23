1412 W Thorn St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 1930's Spanish-style VIEW duplex - Property Id: 89530



Enjoy spectacular views of the Bay, Downtown and the Airport in style! This large 2br duplex is almost 1100sf and has upgraded features such as:

Wood laminate and tile floors throughout

Remodeled kitchen

Upgraded appliances

Large front patio

Laundry room with full-size W/D

Front yard

Garden

Additional storage

Easy street parking

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89530

Property Id 89530



(RLNE4557199)