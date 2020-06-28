14098 Brent Wilsey Place Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

Great unit in Cypress Greens Carmel Mountain - Great unit located in a the Cypress Greens Community. Close to shopping Entertainment, Restaurants, Library, Carmel Mountain Country Club and more! Poway School District, easy access to the I 15. Quiet complex, lots of common area parking, 2 car garage.



Complex offers tot lot, large swimming pool, BBQ area and Spa overlooking gorgeous views of mountains.



2 story unit with modern colors, light and bright. Nice sized pavered back yard patio backs up to greenery and is private. Full sized washer and dryer, Updated kitchen with stainless steel, granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Living room has large space for flat screen and gas fire place. Master bedroom has beautiful view of hillside, lots of windows double sink vanity, walk in closet, ceiling fan.



- Lovely two story

- Fresh Paint Throughout

- Granite Counter Tops

- New Dishwasher

- Side by Side Refrigerator

- Laundryroom

- New Carpet

- Ceiling Fans

- Large Patio

- Modern and bright



This home is currently being painted, colors and flooring shown in these photos are not accurate. New photos will be posted after work is complete. If you'd like to view and apply please contact Tammy @ 750-580-0327.



TERMS: 12-18 month lease available



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.



-PET RESTRICTIONS: The owner will not consider pets.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox.



- PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage



- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pays all



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



5th Avenue Property Management



CABRE 01904403



5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5153632)