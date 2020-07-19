All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1405 Savoy Cir

1405 Savoy Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Savoy Circle, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located near downtown San Diego, and area beaches. This home offers California living at its best. Relax on the patio by the pool or enjoy the private yard. Parking is included as well as all furnishings, housewares,

We are also close to Military Navy, and Marine bases in the Point Loma area. Were also close to local San Diego beaches, and the Ocean Front. Its a short hop to Coronado, or downtown. Corporate visitors are welcomed, the airport is just 10 minutes away which allows you easy travel to your flight.
Weve had corporate clients from companies in construction, high tech, and retail industries. You will find easy travel to and from the home in the Point loma area. A shopping center is close by, together with a local college, and a national park at the tip of the peninsula. Sea World, and the Zoo are a short drive away, Dont forget Downtown San Diego nightlife is a blast.

There is a queen bed in the home and a full Murphy bed in living room. All linens and towels included and makes living here a comfortable easy living environment. Just bring your suitcases, we provide the rest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Savoy Cir have any available units?
1405 Savoy Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1405 Savoy Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Savoy Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Savoy Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Savoy Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1405 Savoy Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Savoy Cir offers parking.
Does 1405 Savoy Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Savoy Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Savoy Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Savoy Cir has a pool.
Does 1405 Savoy Cir have accessible units?
No, 1405 Savoy Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Savoy Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Savoy Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Savoy Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Savoy Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
