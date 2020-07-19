1405 Savoy Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Located near downtown San Diego, and area beaches. This home offers California living at its best. Relax on the patio by the pool or enjoy the private yard. Parking is included as well as all furnishings, housewares,



We are also close to Military Navy, and Marine bases in the Point Loma area. Were also close to local San Diego beaches, and the Ocean Front. Its a short hop to Coronado, or downtown. Corporate visitors are welcomed, the airport is just 10 minutes away which allows you easy travel to your flight.

Weve had corporate clients from companies in construction, high tech, and retail industries. You will find easy travel to and from the home in the Point loma area. A shopping center is close by, together with a local college, and a national park at the tip of the peninsula. Sea World, and the Zoo are a short drive away, Dont forget Downtown San Diego nightlife is a blast.



There is a queen bed in the home and a full Murphy bed in living room. All linens and towels included and makes living here a comfortable easy living environment. Just bring your suitcases, we provide the rest.