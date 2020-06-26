Rent Calculator
140 Walnut Ave 2A
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM
140 Walnut Ave 2A
140 Walnut Ave
No Longer Available
Location
140 Walnut Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE1994524)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 140 Walnut Ave 2A have any available units?
140 Walnut Ave 2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 140 Walnut Ave 2A currently offering any rent specials?
140 Walnut Ave 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Walnut Ave 2A pet-friendly?
No, 140 Walnut Ave 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 140 Walnut Ave 2A offer parking?
No, 140 Walnut Ave 2A does not offer parking.
Does 140 Walnut Ave 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Walnut Ave 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Walnut Ave 2A have a pool?
No, 140 Walnut Ave 2A does not have a pool.
Does 140 Walnut Ave 2A have accessible units?
No, 140 Walnut Ave 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Walnut Ave 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Walnut Ave 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Walnut Ave 2A have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Walnut Ave 2A does not have units with air conditioning.
