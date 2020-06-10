13932 Amber Sky Lane

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool fireplace guest parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2,291 sf two story bi-level home. New laminate flooring in main areas of home. New tile in bathrooms and new carpeting & pad in the bedrooms. Home boasts fresh neutral paint, 2 car garage with newer opener, private backyard with pool, dual oven in kitchen with convection heat, and solar. Forced air heat. Wood burning fireplace in family room. Wet bar and built in work station in the kitchen. Plantation shutters. Large master bathroom with roman tub, shower, walk in closet and additional closet space. Storage closets throughout home. Tenant covers all utilities, including, solar lease payment which is cost of electricity actually used (approx $130-140/month, depending on usage). Owner covers monthly gardening services and weekly pool service for no cost to tenant. Solar covers electricity for home not heat for pool. Neighbors behind are downhill providing privacy and space. Yard has a small area of turf by pool with plants surrounding the exterior edges. Greenbelt at front of home with no neighbors across the street makes room for additional guest parking. Amber Sky is a side street off a lesser street creating a quieter environment to live. Area schools are Sunset Hills, Black Mountain Middle School, with choice of High Schools...Westview or Mt. Carmel, all in the PUSD with award winning schools. Available for showings and a quick move in!