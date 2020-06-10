All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13932 Amber Sky Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13932 Amber Sky Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13932 Amber Sky Lane

13932 Amber Sky Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13932 Amber Sky Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2,291 sf two story bi-level home. New laminate flooring in main areas of home. New tile in bathrooms and new carpeting & pad in the bedrooms. Home boasts fresh neutral paint, 2 car garage with newer opener, private backyard with pool, dual oven in kitchen with convection heat, and solar. Forced air heat. Wood burning fireplace in family room. Wet bar and built in work station in the kitchen. Plantation shutters. Large master bathroom with roman tub, shower, walk in closet and additional closet space. Storage closets throughout home. Tenant covers all utilities, including, solar lease payment which is cost of electricity actually used (approx $130-140/month, depending on usage). Owner covers monthly gardening services and weekly pool service for no cost to tenant. Solar covers electricity for home not heat for pool. Neighbors behind are downhill providing privacy and space. Yard has a small area of turf by pool with plants surrounding the exterior edges. Greenbelt at front of home with no neighbors across the street makes room for additional guest parking. Amber Sky is a side street off a lesser street creating a quieter environment to live. Area schools are Sunset Hills, Black Mountain Middle School, with choice of High Schools...Westview or Mt. Carmel, all in the PUSD with award winning schools. Available for showings and a quick move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13932 Amber Sky Lane have any available units?
13932 Amber Sky Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13932 Amber Sky Lane have?
Some of 13932 Amber Sky Lane's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13932 Amber Sky Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13932 Amber Sky Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13932 Amber Sky Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13932 Amber Sky Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13932 Amber Sky Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13932 Amber Sky Lane does offer parking.
Does 13932 Amber Sky Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13932 Amber Sky Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13932 Amber Sky Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13932 Amber Sky Lane has a pool.
Does 13932 Amber Sky Lane have accessible units?
No, 13932 Amber Sky Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13932 Amber Sky Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13932 Amber Sky Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University