1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Savina by Bosa - Built 2020 - Bay & Downtown Views - 2 Parking Spots - - Savina by Bosa Development

- Built 2020

- Bay & Downtown Views

- 2 Parking Spots (tandem)

- Wood Floors

- Large Balcony

- Community Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, Rec Room, Animal Washing Station

- Assigned Storage Locker

- Be the first to live in this unit

- Tenant responsible for building's move in & out fee.



- To schedule a showing please call our rental line at 858/695-0123.

- To apply go to loganfamilyproperties.com.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE5587591)