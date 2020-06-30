1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304

Amenities
Savina by Bosa - Built 2020 - Bay & Downtown Views - 2 Parking Spots - - Savina by Bosa Development
- Built 2020
- Bay & Downtown Views
- 2 Parking Spots (tandem)
- Wood Floors
- Large Balcony
- Community Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, Rec Room, Animal Washing Station
- Assigned Storage Locker
- Be the first to live in this unit
- Tenant responsible for building's move in & out fee.
- To schedule a showing please call our rental line at 858/695-0123.
- To apply go to loganfamilyproperties.com.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**
For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE5587591)