Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304

1388 Kettner Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1388 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Savina by Bosa - Built 2020 - Bay & Downtown Views - 2 Parking Spots - - Savina by Bosa Development
- Built 2020
- Bay & Downtown Views
- 2 Parking Spots (tandem)
- Wood Floors
- Large Balcony
- Community Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, Rec Room, Animal Washing Station
- Assigned Storage Locker
- Be the first to live in this unit
- Tenant responsible for building's move in & out fee.

- To schedule a showing please call our rental line at 858/695-0123.
- To apply go to loganfamilyproperties.com.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5587591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 have any available units?
1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 have?
Some of 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 currently offering any rent specials?
1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 pet-friendly?
No, 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 offer parking?
Yes, 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 offers parking.
Does 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 have a pool?
Yes, 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 has a pool.
Does 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 have accessible units?
No, 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1388 Kettner Blvd # 1304 does not have units with dishwashers.

