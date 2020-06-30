All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13828 Esprit Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13828 Esprit Ave.
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

13828 Esprit Ave.

13828 Esprit Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13828 Esprit Avenue, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 4 BR/2.5 BA house in Carmel Mountain Ranch at desirable Walden neighborhood! Soaring ceilings welcome you upon entry into this light and bright home! Open & spacious kitchen boasts quartz countertops, and plentiful cabinetry. Large Master BR w/ fabulous viewing deck. Master BA features dual sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower enclosure. Serene and private backyard backs up to open space. 3 car garage! Conveniently located to shopping centers and freeway access. Poway Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13828 Esprit Ave. have any available units?
13828 Esprit Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13828 Esprit Ave. have?
Some of 13828 Esprit Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13828 Esprit Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
13828 Esprit Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13828 Esprit Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 13828 Esprit Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13828 Esprit Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 13828 Esprit Ave. offers parking.
Does 13828 Esprit Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13828 Esprit Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13828 Esprit Ave. have a pool?
No, 13828 Esprit Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 13828 Esprit Ave. have accessible units?
No, 13828 Esprit Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 13828 Esprit Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13828 Esprit Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University