13828 Esprit Ave.

patio / balcony dishwasher garage bathtub oven refrigerator

Fantastic 4 BR/2.5 BA house in Carmel Mountain Ranch at desirable Walden neighborhood! Soaring ceilings welcome you upon entry into this light and bright home! Open & spacious kitchen boasts quartz countertops, and plentiful cabinetry. Large Master BR w/ fabulous viewing deck. Master BA features dual sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower enclosure. Serene and private backyard backs up to open space. 3 car garage! Conveniently located to shopping centers and freeway access. Poway Unified School District.