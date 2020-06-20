13819 Torrey Glenn Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Torrey Highlands single family home - Elegant single family home in rare Torrey Highlands 3985 sq. ft., Six bedroom plus office, Five 1/2 baths, two car garage, Two fireplaces, vaulted ceilings throughout, downstairs office has separate entrance. Large chef friendly kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open flowing floor plan, travertine tile plus numerous designer details throughout the home. 2 exterior decks and fully finished rear area for entertaining with waterfall. Home must be seen to fully appreciate.



Apply today, this unit will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



Small pets under 30lbs considered.



(RLNE5622586)