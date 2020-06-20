All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

13819 Torrey Glenn Rd

13819 Torrey Glenn Road · No Longer Available
Location

13819 Torrey Glenn Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Torrey Highlands single family home - Elegant single family home in rare Torrey Highlands 3985 sq. ft., Six bedroom plus office, Five 1/2 baths, two car garage, Two fireplaces, vaulted ceilings throughout, downstairs office has separate entrance. Large chef friendly kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open flowing floor plan, travertine tile plus numerous designer details throughout the home. 2 exterior decks and fully finished rear area for entertaining with waterfall. Home must be seen to fully appreciate.

Apply today, this unit will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

Small pets under 30lbs considered.

(RLNE5622586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd have any available units?
13819 Torrey Glenn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd have?
Some of 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13819 Torrey Glenn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd offers parking.
Does 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd have a pool?
No, 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd have accessible units?
No, 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13819 Torrey Glenn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

