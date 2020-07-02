All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13765 Condesa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13765 Condesa
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

13765 Condesa

13765 Condesa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13765 Condesa Drive, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
***Available Now: 5 Bed/ 4 Bath with Pool, Spa, and Ocean Views*** - Wake up to the Pacific Ocean. This large 5 bedroom house has multiple balconies with views of the ocean in your living room, dining room, and Master Bedroom. Enjoy a spacious first floor with multiple living spaces: 2 family rooms with views of the pool, living room, dining room, and large kitchen that comes with a large island, all appliances, view of the ocean, and tons of cabinet space. All of the bedrooms on the second level are very spacious. The Master Bedroom has its own private balcony with ocean views and a large custom bathroom with large walk in closet, built in storage, large tub, dual vanities, and a large walk in shower with multiple shower heads. There is a bedroom that is behind the laundry room and has a walk in closet with a unique loft space above it. The bedrooms at the end of the hall have a balcony with a view of the pool. If the ocean views were not enough don't worry the backyard is equipped with a large pool and spa great for entertaining and total relaxation.

Schools: Del Mar Heights Elementary, Earl Warren Middle School, Torrey Pines High School

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5699185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13765 Condesa have any available units?
13765 Condesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13765 Condesa have?
Some of 13765 Condesa's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13765 Condesa currently offering any rent specials?
13765 Condesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13765 Condesa pet-friendly?
Yes, 13765 Condesa is pet friendly.
Does 13765 Condesa offer parking?
No, 13765 Condesa does not offer parking.
Does 13765 Condesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13765 Condesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13765 Condesa have a pool?
Yes, 13765 Condesa has a pool.
Does 13765 Condesa have accessible units?
No, 13765 Condesa does not have accessible units.
Does 13765 Condesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 13765 Condesa does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University