Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Penasquitos Estates welcomes you to this cul-de-sac located home just 2 blocks from Mt. Carmel High School. 3 bedrooms 2 and 1/2 bathrooms with brand new remodeled kitchen. This home has a huge yard with trees and is located on a quiet street close to the town center, shopping and easy freeway access. Poway Unified Schools and available for immediate move in.