13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO)

Amenities
Breathtaking Brand New Home In San Diego! - This new build boasts 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths . Wide open gourmet kitchen is nice and bright with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Double ovens, microwave, convection oven and professional cook top. High vaulted ceilings throughout. Main floor has vinyl plank flooring with enormous windows that allow you to take in the views! One large guest room which includes living room and mini bar. Walk on upstairs to a quaint loft area, 3 bedrooms and large laundry room. BIG closets in all bedrooms. Luxurious master bath with soaking tub and more views! 2 car garage. Back yard has covered patio and wrap around yard. Community clubhouse with pool and spa. Owner will take care of the landscaping... You must see this beautiful home!
Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Small pet possible with owner approval
Rent: $6000
Deposit: $ 6300
Processing Fee: $50.00
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.
(RLNE5054235)