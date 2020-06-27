13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO)

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Breathtaking Brand New Home In San Diego! - This new build boasts 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths . Wide open gourmet kitchen is nice and bright with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Double ovens, microwave, convection oven and professional cook top. High vaulted ceilings throughout. Main floor has vinyl plank flooring with enormous windows that allow you to take in the views! One large guest room which includes living room and mini bar. Walk on upstairs to a quaint loft area, 3 bedrooms and large laundry room. BIG closets in all bedrooms. Luxurious master bath with soaking tub and more views! 2 car garage. Back yard has covered patio and wrap around yard. Community clubhouse with pool and spa. Owner will take care of the landscaping... You must see this beautiful home!



Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking

Small pet possible with owner approval



Rent: $6000

Deposit: $ 6300

Processing Fee: $50.00



Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.



(RLNE5054235)