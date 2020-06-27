All apartments in San Diego
13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO)
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO)

13749 Solana Crest Trl · No Longer Available
Location

13749 Solana Crest Trl, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Breathtaking Brand New Home In San Diego! - This new build boasts 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths . Wide open gourmet kitchen is nice and bright with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Double ovens, microwave, convection oven and professional cook top. High vaulted ceilings throughout. Main floor has vinyl plank flooring with enormous windows that allow you to take in the views! One large guest room which includes living room and mini bar. Walk on upstairs to a quaint loft area, 3 bedrooms and large laundry room. BIG closets in all bedrooms. Luxurious master bath with soaking tub and more views! 2 car garage. Back yard has covered patio and wrap around yard. Community clubhouse with pool and spa. Owner will take care of the landscaping... You must see this beautiful home!

Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking
Small pet possible with owner approval

Rent: $6000
Deposit: $ 6300
Processing Fee: $50.00

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.

(RLNE5054235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) have any available units?
13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) have?
Some of 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO)'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) currently offering any rent specials?
13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) pet-friendly?
Yes, 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) is pet friendly.
Does 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) offer parking?
Yes, 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) offers parking.
Does 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) have a pool?
Yes, 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) has a pool.
Does 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) have accessible units?
No, 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) does not have accessible units.
Does 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) have units with dishwashers?
No, 13749 Solana Crest Trail (LO) does not have units with dishwashers.
