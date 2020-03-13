Amenities

13707 Rosecroft County Way Available 08/09/19 Highly Upgraded Carmel Valley Rental Home - Located in the gated community of Stallion's Crossing, this beautifully upgraded Carmel Valley home sits on the top of a hill, on a quiet and highly desirable cul-de-sac with only three other homes on the street. The open floor plan features an entry-level guest suite with three additional upstairs bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters, and high-end Viking and Thermador appliances, cooking island, and under counter wine/beverage cooler. The living space features hardwood and travertine floors, large living and family rooms with fireplaces and custom window coverings. The master bedroom is a light and sunny retreat with a large sitting area, huge walk-in closet, balcony with views of the hills and a custom spa like bathroom.



Surround sound music can be heard and controlled throughout the entire home with speakers in the living area, kitchen, upstairs bonus room and entire master suite, as well as the outside patio area. Situated on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood, the back yard design incorporates a flagstone patio with gas fire pit and built in BBQ, large grass play area, and stunning views of the surrounding hills. Perfect for entertaining or outdoor family BBQs! Showings will be available starting August 1st. Gardening service included in rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The home is situated in the highly acclaimed Solana Beach Unified School District (Solana Highlands Elementary, Earl Warren Middle School, Torrey Pines High School). Commuting is quite convenient with quick and easy access to Interstates 5 and Highway 56. It is also in close proximity to shopping, restaurants, movies and grocery in Del Mar Highlands and just minutes to beaches in Del Mar and La Jolla.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



No Cats Allowed



