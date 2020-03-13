All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

13707 Rosecroft County Way

13707 Rosecroft Way · No Longer Available
Location

13707 Rosecroft Way, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
pet friendly
13707 Rosecroft County Way Available 08/09/19 Highly Upgraded Carmel Valley Rental Home - Located in the gated community of Stallion's Crossing, this beautifully upgraded Carmel Valley home sits on the top of a hill, on a quiet and highly desirable cul-de-sac with only three other homes on the street. The open floor plan features an entry-level guest suite with three additional upstairs bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters, and high-end Viking and Thermador appliances, cooking island, and under counter wine/beverage cooler. The living space features hardwood and travertine floors, large living and family rooms with fireplaces and custom window coverings. The master bedroom is a light and sunny retreat with a large sitting area, huge walk-in closet, balcony with views of the hills and a custom spa like bathroom.

Surround sound music can be heard and controlled throughout the entire home with speakers in the living area, kitchen, upstairs bonus room and entire master suite, as well as the outside patio area. Situated on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood, the back yard design incorporates a flagstone patio with gas fire pit and built in BBQ, large grass play area, and stunning views of the surrounding hills. Perfect for entertaining or outdoor family BBQs! Showings will be available starting August 1st. Gardening service included in rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The home is situated in the highly acclaimed Solana Beach Unified School District (Solana Highlands Elementary, Earl Warren Middle School, Torrey Pines High School). Commuting is quite convenient with quick and easy access to Interstates 5 and Highway 56. It is also in close proximity to shopping, restaurants, movies and grocery in Del Mar Highlands and just minutes to beaches in Del Mar and La Jolla.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3336429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13707 Rosecroft County Way have any available units?
13707 Rosecroft County Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13707 Rosecroft County Way have?
Some of 13707 Rosecroft County Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13707 Rosecroft County Way currently offering any rent specials?
13707 Rosecroft County Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13707 Rosecroft County Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13707 Rosecroft County Way is pet friendly.
Does 13707 Rosecroft County Way offer parking?
No, 13707 Rosecroft County Way does not offer parking.
Does 13707 Rosecroft County Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13707 Rosecroft County Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13707 Rosecroft County Way have a pool?
No, 13707 Rosecroft County Way does not have a pool.
Does 13707 Rosecroft County Way have accessible units?
No, 13707 Rosecroft County Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13707 Rosecroft County Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13707 Rosecroft County Way does not have units with dishwashers.
