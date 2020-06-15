Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

13706 Stoney Gate Place Available 04/10/20 CARMEL MOUNTAIN HOME FOR RENT - Coming very soon!!



Welcome to this beautiful 1949 Sq.ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house for rent. Sitting on a .25 acre lot at the end of the culdesac in the Fairway Village, Carmel Mountain Ranch location.



Open floor plan. This home comes with Solar! Save on your SDGE power bills. Backyard has beautiful mountain views with plenty of space to BBQ, relax on patio furniture, entertain guests, and more!



Spacious floor-plan, with lots of natural light. Neutral tile to brighten up the home. Indoor washer/dryer laundry room. Large two car garage with low maintenance front and backyard care.



Nearby schools are, Shoal Creek Elementary School, Los Penasquitos Elementary School and Morning Creek Elementary School.



Located in Carmel Mountain with that one-of-a-kind Southern California weather, only 20 minutes to Del Mar Beach. This truly is the perfect location. APPLICATIONS ARE FREE, but this property won't last long! More Photos coming soon! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.



(RLNE5571485)