Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

13706 Stoney Gate Place

13706 Stoney Gate Place · (619) 427-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13706 Stoney Gate Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13706 Stoney Gate Place · Avail. now

$3,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
13706 Stoney Gate Place Available 04/10/20 CARMEL MOUNTAIN HOME FOR RENT - Coming very soon!!

Welcome to this beautiful 1949 Sq.ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house for rent. Sitting on a .25 acre lot at the end of the culdesac in the Fairway Village, Carmel Mountain Ranch location.

Open floor plan. This home comes with Solar! Save on your SDGE power bills. Backyard has beautiful mountain views with plenty of space to BBQ, relax on patio furniture, entertain guests, and more!

Spacious floor-plan, with lots of natural light. Neutral tile to brighten up the home. Indoor washer/dryer laundry room. Large two car garage with low maintenance front and backyard care.

Nearby schools are, Shoal Creek Elementary School, Los Penasquitos Elementary School and Morning Creek Elementary School.

Located in Carmel Mountain with that one-of-a-kind Southern California weather, only 20 minutes to Del Mar Beach. This truly is the perfect location. APPLICATIONS ARE FREE, but this property won't last long! More Photos coming soon! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE5571485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13706 Stoney Gate Place have any available units?
13706 Stoney Gate Place has a unit available for $3,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13706 Stoney Gate Place have?
Some of 13706 Stoney Gate Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13706 Stoney Gate Place currently offering any rent specials?
13706 Stoney Gate Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13706 Stoney Gate Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13706 Stoney Gate Place is pet friendly.
Does 13706 Stoney Gate Place offer parking?
Yes, 13706 Stoney Gate Place does offer parking.
Does 13706 Stoney Gate Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13706 Stoney Gate Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13706 Stoney Gate Place have a pool?
No, 13706 Stoney Gate Place does not have a pool.
Does 13706 Stoney Gate Place have accessible units?
No, 13706 Stoney Gate Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13706 Stoney Gate Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13706 Stoney Gate Place does not have units with dishwashers.
