13683 Essence Rd

Amenities
Charming 3 Br House plus loft/office 2.5 baths ,Lovely private pool,Fully fenced back yard.Granite kitchen with designer cabinets.Washer/dryer included.Upgraded home in CarmelMountain area.Premium artificial waterless turf to saver you utilities.Prefer 12 months lease.Minimum.$3390 rent and same deposit moves you in this charming 2 story home in desirable family and pet friendly area.Near Costco,shopping malls,Hwy 15,schools.Great Carmel Mountain Location.Sorry no pet please.Avail 7/1 SEE VIRTUALLY!