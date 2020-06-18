All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13683 Essence Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13683 Essence Rd
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

13683 Essence Rd

13683 Essence Road · (858) 815-3596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13683 Essence Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1831 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
Charming 3 Br House plus loft/office 2.5 baths ,Lovely private pool,Fully fenced back yard.Granite kitchen with designer cabinets.Washer/dryer included.Upgraded home in CarmelMountain area.Premium artificial waterless turf to saver you utilities.Prefer 12 months lease.Minimum.$3390 rent and same deposit moves you in this charming 2 story home in desirable family and pet friendly area.Near Costco,shopping malls,Hwy 15,schools.Great Carmel Mountain Location.Sorry no pet please.Avail 7/1 SEE VIRTUALLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13683 Essence Rd have any available units?
13683 Essence Rd has a unit available for $3,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13683 Essence Rd have?
Some of 13683 Essence Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13683 Essence Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13683 Essence Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13683 Essence Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13683 Essence Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13683 Essence Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13683 Essence Rd does offer parking.
Does 13683 Essence Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13683 Essence Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13683 Essence Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13683 Essence Rd has a pool.
Does 13683 Essence Rd have accessible units?
No, 13683 Essence Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13683 Essence Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13683 Essence Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13683 Essence Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity