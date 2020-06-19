Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

13663 Tiverton Rd Available 07/24/20 Stunning 3BR/2.5BA Home with MUST SEE!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Located in the Cambria at Del Mar Highlands Community this 3-bedroom home will not disappoint. This home welcomes you with fresh neutral paint throughout and beautiful laminate flooring. Your spacious living room flows into the kitchen that boast stunning quartz counter tops, newer appliances, ample cabinet/counter space and updated light fixtures. Your corner breakfast nook makes a great place to sip morning coffee, while the many windows in the home allow you to take advantage of the natural light! Upstairs you'll find all 3 spacious bedrooms, all of which offer mirrored closet doors. Both the master and the guest bathrooms have been updated with quartz counter tops, new tiled shower/tub enclosures and new hardware! The community itself offer a sparkling pool/spa and professional grade tennis courts. Located just East of the 5 and close to excellent schools. Don't miss out on this fabulous house. Call today to schedule your showing.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7'875.



PETS: Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

• Air Conditioning

• Tennis Courts

• Easy Freeway Access

• Non-Smoking Property

• Refrigerator (AS-IS)

• Dishwasher

• Stove

• Microwave

• Gas Fireplace

• Patio

• Eat in kitchen

• Storage space

• Family Room

• 2 Story

• Upgraded Carpeting

• Laminate Flooring

• Garage Laundry

• Laundry Hook-ups

• 2 Car Garage

• Community Spa

• Community Pool

• Trash Included

• Home Owners Assoc.

• Faux Wood Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Solana Highlands

Middle School: Carmel Valley Middle

High School: Torrey Pines

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact the School District to confirm.



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/13663-Tiverton-Road-San-Diego-CA-92130-1599/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE2263509)