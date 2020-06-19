All apartments in San Diego
13663 Tiverton Rd

13663 Tiverton Road · (760) 434-7373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13663 Tiverton Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13663 Tiverton Rd · Avail. Jul 24

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
13663 Tiverton Rd Available 07/24/20 Stunning 3BR/2.5BA Home with MUST SEE!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Located in the Cambria at Del Mar Highlands Community this 3-bedroom home will not disappoint. This home welcomes you with fresh neutral paint throughout and beautiful laminate flooring. Your spacious living room flows into the kitchen that boast stunning quartz counter tops, newer appliances, ample cabinet/counter space and updated light fixtures. Your corner breakfast nook makes a great place to sip morning coffee, while the many windows in the home allow you to take advantage of the natural light! Upstairs you'll find all 3 spacious bedrooms, all of which offer mirrored closet doors. Both the master and the guest bathrooms have been updated with quartz counter tops, new tiled shower/tub enclosures and new hardware! The community itself offer a sparkling pool/spa and professional grade tennis courts. Located just East of the 5 and close to excellent schools. Don't miss out on this fabulous house. Call today to schedule your showing.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7'875.

PETS: Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
• Air Conditioning
• Tennis Courts
• Easy Freeway Access
• Non-Smoking Property
• Refrigerator (AS-IS)
• Dishwasher
• Stove
• Microwave
• Gas Fireplace
• Patio
• Eat in kitchen
• Storage space
• Family Room
• 2 Story
• Upgraded Carpeting
• Laminate Flooring
• Garage Laundry
• Laundry Hook-ups
• 2 Car Garage
• Community Spa
• Community Pool
• Trash Included
• Home Owners Assoc.
• Faux Wood Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Solana Highlands
Middle School: Carmel Valley Middle
High School: Torrey Pines
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact the School District to confirm.

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/13663-Tiverton-Road-San-Diego-CA-92130-1599/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2263509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13663 Tiverton Rd have any available units?
13663 Tiverton Rd has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13663 Tiverton Rd have?
Some of 13663 Tiverton Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13663 Tiverton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13663 Tiverton Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13663 Tiverton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13663 Tiverton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13663 Tiverton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13663 Tiverton Rd does offer parking.
Does 13663 Tiverton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13663 Tiverton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13663 Tiverton Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13663 Tiverton Rd has a pool.
Does 13663 Tiverton Rd have accessible units?
No, 13663 Tiverton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13663 Tiverton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13663 Tiverton Rd has units with dishwashers.
