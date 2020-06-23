Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit gym pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

13505 Jadestone Way Available 02/08/19 Carmel Valley (San Diego) Condominium - Palmilla Complex - Clean and bright condominium in the quiet and prestigious Carmel Valley area of San Diego in the Palmilla complex. This two-story townhome style condo features two master bedroom suites and an inviting living area. The spacious kitchen includes high-efficiency appliances, white tiled counter tops, tile flooring and opens up to a large dining and living area. The dining and living room space includes a fireplace and entertainment area. A half bathroom is located on the first floor.



The two master bedroom suites include large closets, ceiling fans and ensuite bathrooms with dual vanities. The private outdoor space features a spacious patio equipped with a BBQ and a fire pit. Attached two car garage with direct access to the condo includes a full size washer and dryer. Plush carpeting and tile flooring throughout the condo. Community amenities include a pool, spa and fitness center. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



Schools nearby: Solana Highlands Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is is close to shopping, grocery, restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LEGOLAND, Historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the neighborhood.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING SELECT ONE OF THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS:

1. To schedule a showing through our automated systems from your smart phone, call (858) 252-0480 and be prepared to enter the street number in address of the property of interest (123 Broadway would be entered as 123). The automated system will recognize the property and will send you a link to schedule a showing through our online service called Tenant Turner.

- OR -

Copy and paste the link into your web browser to visit the schedule showing page for the property of interest, then fill in the contact information fields on the left side of the page and click "Continue To Next Step":

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/13505-jadestone-way?p=TenantTurner

2. Call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



HOW TO APPLY:

1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent

2. Find the property of interest, open the listing and then click on "Apply Online".

3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.

4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.

5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.

6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).

7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.



RENTAL CRITERIA:

1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.

2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.

3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.

4. No co-signers will be accepted.

5. Renters insurance is also required.

6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.

7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

Schedule a showing: (858) 252-0480

General Information: (858) 792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1999223)