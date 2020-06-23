All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13505 Jadestone Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13505 Jadestone Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13505 Jadestone Way

13505 Jadestone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13505 Jadestone Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
13505 Jadestone Way Available 02/08/19 Carmel Valley (San Diego) Condominium - Palmilla Complex - Clean and bright condominium in the quiet and prestigious Carmel Valley area of San Diego in the Palmilla complex. This two-story townhome style condo features two master bedroom suites and an inviting living area. The spacious kitchen includes high-efficiency appliances, white tiled counter tops, tile flooring and opens up to a large dining and living area. The dining and living room space includes a fireplace and entertainment area. A half bathroom is located on the first floor.

The two master bedroom suites include large closets, ceiling fans and ensuite bathrooms with dual vanities. The private outdoor space features a spacious patio equipped with a BBQ and a fire pit. Attached two car garage with direct access to the condo includes a full size washer and dryer. Plush carpeting and tile flooring throughout the condo. Community amenities include a pool, spa and fitness center. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

Schools nearby: Solana Highlands Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is is close to shopping, grocery, restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LEGOLAND, Historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the neighborhood.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING SELECT ONE OF THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS:
1. To schedule a showing through our automated systems from your smart phone, call (858) 252-0480 and be prepared to enter the street number in address of the property of interest (123 Broadway would be entered as 123). The automated system will recognize the property and will send you a link to schedule a showing through our online service called Tenant Turner.
- OR -
Copy and paste the link into your web browser to visit the schedule showing page for the property of interest, then fill in the contact information fields on the left side of the page and click "Continue To Next Step":
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/13505-jadestone-way?p=TenantTurner
2. Call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent
2. Find the property of interest, open the listing and then click on "Apply Online".
3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.
4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.
5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.
6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).
7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.

RENTAL CRITERIA:
1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.
2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.
3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.
4. No co-signers will be accepted.
5. Renters insurance is also required.
6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.
7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
Schedule a showing: (858) 252-0480
General Information: (858) 792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1999223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13505 Jadestone Way have any available units?
13505 Jadestone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13505 Jadestone Way have?
Some of 13505 Jadestone Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13505 Jadestone Way currently offering any rent specials?
13505 Jadestone Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13505 Jadestone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13505 Jadestone Way is pet friendly.
Does 13505 Jadestone Way offer parking?
Yes, 13505 Jadestone Way does offer parking.
Does 13505 Jadestone Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13505 Jadestone Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13505 Jadestone Way have a pool?
Yes, 13505 Jadestone Way has a pool.
Does 13505 Jadestone Way have accessible units?
No, 13505 Jadestone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13505 Jadestone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13505 Jadestone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University