13373 Thunderhead St

3BD 2BA 2CAR GARAGE Located in Rancho Penasquitos - 3BD 2BA 1731 sq. ft. House located in Rancho Penasquitos this property has new paint and carpet, stainless steel appliances, (tenant must provide refrigerator) large open floor plan and a master suite with sitting room.

This home has much to offer with fenced back yard that backs up to an open canyon, HVAC, gardener included. This is a must see and will not last long. Sorry but this home does not accept pets. Poway Unified School District with easy access to I-15 & 56.



Close to shopping, dining, USMC MiraMar, Scripps Poway & Rancho Bernardo Business District.



Call Pacific Rim Property Management to schedule a showing, Pacific Rim is the only authorized agent for this property.

BRE 01426440



(RLNE5228596)