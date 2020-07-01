All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

13373 Thunderhead St

13373 Thunderhead Street · No Longer Available
Location

13373 Thunderhead Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BD 2BA 2CAR GARAGE Located in Rancho Penasquitos - 3BD 2BA 1731 sq. ft. House located in Rancho Penasquitos this property has new paint and carpet, stainless steel appliances, (tenant must provide refrigerator) large open floor plan and a master suite with sitting room.
This home has much to offer with fenced back yard that backs up to an open canyon, HVAC, gardener included. This is a must see and will not last long. Sorry but this home does not accept pets. Poway Unified School District with easy access to I-15 & 56.

Close to shopping, dining, USMC MiraMar, Scripps Poway & Rancho Bernardo Business District.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management to schedule a showing, Pacific Rim is the only authorized agent for this property.
BRE 01426440

(RLNE5228596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13373 Thunderhead St have any available units?
13373 Thunderhead St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13373 Thunderhead St have?
Some of 13373 Thunderhead St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13373 Thunderhead St currently offering any rent specials?
13373 Thunderhead St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13373 Thunderhead St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13373 Thunderhead St is pet friendly.
Does 13373 Thunderhead St offer parking?
Yes, 13373 Thunderhead St offers parking.
Does 13373 Thunderhead St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13373 Thunderhead St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13373 Thunderhead St have a pool?
No, 13373 Thunderhead St does not have a pool.
Does 13373 Thunderhead St have accessible units?
No, 13373 Thunderhead St does not have accessible units.
Does 13373 Thunderhead St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13373 Thunderhead St does not have units with dishwashers.

