San Diego, CA
13354 Benchley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

13354 Benchley

13354 Benchley Road · (760) 412-5668
Location

13354 Benchley Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13354 Benchley · Avail. Jul 1

$4,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2103 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
13354 Benchley Available 07/01/20 Charming Carmel Valley House in great location close to the beach and shopping! - This bright and spacious, Carmel Valley home is now available for a long-term rental. This home provides a safe and private environment in the renowned Carmel Valley school district! The home offers many updated features including a fully equipped kitchen, laundry facilities, an attached garage and a nice backyard. This 4 bed 3 bath, two-story home offers a bedroom and bathroom conveniently located on the entry level. The backyard is completely fenced in with a small grassy area, a playground, a shaded patio, and plenty of drought-friendly landscape and hardscape. This beautiful home is within walking distance to Torrey Pines High School and Del Mar Highlands, and it will not be on the market long!

Current tenants moving out on 6/27. Home available for showing beginning on 6/28. Move in available as of 7/1.

(RLNE4079435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13354 Benchley have any available units?
13354 Benchley has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13354 Benchley have?
Some of 13354 Benchley's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13354 Benchley currently offering any rent specials?
13354 Benchley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13354 Benchley pet-friendly?
No, 13354 Benchley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13354 Benchley offer parking?
Yes, 13354 Benchley does offer parking.
Does 13354 Benchley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13354 Benchley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13354 Benchley have a pool?
No, 13354 Benchley does not have a pool.
Does 13354 Benchley have accessible units?
No, 13354 Benchley does not have accessible units.
Does 13354 Benchley have units with dishwashers?
No, 13354 Benchley does not have units with dishwashers.
