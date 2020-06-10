Amenities

13354 Benchley Available 07/01/20 Charming Carmel Valley House in great location close to the beach and shopping! - This bright and spacious, Carmel Valley home is now available for a long-term rental. This home provides a safe and private environment in the renowned Carmel Valley school district! The home offers many updated features including a fully equipped kitchen, laundry facilities, an attached garage and a nice backyard. This 4 bed 3 bath, two-story home offers a bedroom and bathroom conveniently located on the entry level. The backyard is completely fenced in with a small grassy area, a playground, a shaded patio, and plenty of drought-friendly landscape and hardscape. This beautiful home is within walking distance to Torrey Pines High School and Del Mar Highlands, and it will not be on the market long!



Current tenants moving out on 6/27. Home available for showing beginning on 6/28. Move in available as of 7/1.



