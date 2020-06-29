All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13316 Caminito Ciera.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13316 Caminito Ciera
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

13316 Caminito Ciera

13316 Caminito Ciera · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13316 Caminito Ciera, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Be sure to see this light and bright second-story corner unit. Spacious living area with gorgeous fireplace, and a slider to access the covered patio/deck. Completely upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances that include a gas 5 burner stove, French Door refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The large balcony contains plenty of space to take in the scenic view and also houses the washer and dryer. The master bedroom is spacious with ample storage space and a dual sink vanity with marble countertop. All of this in a beautifully-maintained complex with 3 pools & spas, a well-equipped exercise room and on-site laundry facilities. One assigned covered parking space, plus open parking in uncovered spaces. Easy access to I-15 & 56 make this a prime location for any future resident! Hurry this won't last.

Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or text our office at 619-832-0172.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13316 Caminito Ciera have any available units?
13316 Caminito Ciera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13316 Caminito Ciera have?
Some of 13316 Caminito Ciera's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13316 Caminito Ciera currently offering any rent specials?
13316 Caminito Ciera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13316 Caminito Ciera pet-friendly?
Yes, 13316 Caminito Ciera is pet friendly.
Does 13316 Caminito Ciera offer parking?
Yes, 13316 Caminito Ciera offers parking.
Does 13316 Caminito Ciera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13316 Caminito Ciera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13316 Caminito Ciera have a pool?
Yes, 13316 Caminito Ciera has a pool.
Does 13316 Caminito Ciera have accessible units?
No, 13316 Caminito Ciera does not have accessible units.
Does 13316 Caminito Ciera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13316 Caminito Ciera has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University