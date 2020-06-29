13316 Caminito Ciera

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool

Be sure to see this light and bright second-story corner unit. Spacious living area with gorgeous fireplace, and a slider to access the covered patio/deck. Completely upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances that include a gas 5 burner stove, French Door refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The large balcony contains plenty of space to take in the scenic view and also houses the washer and dryer. The master bedroom is spacious with ample storage space and a dual sink vanity with marble countertop. All of this in a beautifully-maintained complex with 3 pools & spas, a well-equipped exercise room and on-site laundry facilities. One assigned covered parking space, plus open parking in uncovered spaces. Easy access to I-15 & 56 make this a prime location for any future resident! Hurry this won't last.



Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.



Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or text our office at 619-832-0172.



Cabrillo Properties

BRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172 - Office

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.