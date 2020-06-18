13315 Via Milazzo 4

Amenities
Via Milazzo Town Home - Property Id: 22666
- Highly upgraded renaissance inspired 3 story town home in Torrey Highlands
- Great location, centrally located, walk to shops and school, easy access to freeways
- 3 bedroom plus a separate office ( 3 BED + DEN !) with built-in desks
- Stainless steel appliances, LG refrigerator, granite kitchen counters and upgraded cabinets.
- Front load LG washer and dryer in large laundry room
- Huge storage area next to garage and laundry room
- Custom closet in master bedroom
- Surrounding audio/sound
- Living room also offers a built-in media cabinet
- Complex offers community pool, spa, and club house
- Animals are not allowed
- Lease term : Tenant responsible for water, trash and gas/electricity
Please review all pictures at
Bedroom Information
# of Total Bedrooms: 3
Master Bedroom Dimensions: 15 x 13
Bedroom #2 Dimensions: 12 x 10
Bedroom #3 Dimensions: 11 x 10
Other Room Dimensions
Living Room:
Family Room: 14 x 12
Dining Room: 11 x 10
Kitchen: 16 x 11
Office : 12 x 10
Property Id 22666
No Pets Allowed
