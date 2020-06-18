All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13315 Via Milazzo 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13315 Via Milazzo 4
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

13315 Via Milazzo 4

13315 via Milazzo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13315 via Milazzo, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Via Milazzo Town Home - Property Id: 22666

- Highly upgraded renaissance inspired 3 story town home in Torrey Highlands
- Great location, centrally located, walk to shops and school, easy access to freeways
- 3 bedroom plus a separate office ( 3 BED + DEN !) with built-in desks
- Stainless steel appliances, LG refrigerator, granite kitchen counters and upgraded cabinets.
- Front load LG washer and dryer in large laundry room
- Huge storage area next to garage and laundry room
- Custom closet in master bedroom
- Surrounding audio/sound
- Living room also offers a built-in media cabinet
- Complex offers community pool, spa, and club house
- Animals are not allowed
- Lease term : Tenant responsible for water, trash and gas/electricity
Please review all pictures at

Bedroom Information
# of Total Bedrooms: 3
Master Bedroom Dimensions: 15 x 13
Bedroom #2 Dimensions: 12 x 10
Bedroom #3 Dimensions: 11 x 10

Other Room Dimensions
Living Room:
Family Room: 14 x 12
Dining Room: 11 x 10
Kitchen: 16 x 11
Office : 12 x 10
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/22666p
Property Id 22666

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5079053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13315 Via Milazzo 4 have any available units?
13315 Via Milazzo 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13315 Via Milazzo 4 have?
Some of 13315 Via Milazzo 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13315 Via Milazzo 4 currently offering any rent specials?
13315 Via Milazzo 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13315 Via Milazzo 4 pet-friendly?
No, 13315 Via Milazzo 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13315 Via Milazzo 4 offer parking?
Yes, 13315 Via Milazzo 4 offers parking.
Does 13315 Via Milazzo 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13315 Via Milazzo 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13315 Via Milazzo 4 have a pool?
Yes, 13315 Via Milazzo 4 has a pool.
Does 13315 Via Milazzo 4 have accessible units?
No, 13315 Via Milazzo 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 13315 Via Milazzo 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13315 Via Milazzo 4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University