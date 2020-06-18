13315 Via Milazzo 4

Amenities

Via Milazzo Town Home - Property Id: 22666



- Highly upgraded renaissance inspired 3 story town home in Torrey Highlands

- Great location, centrally located, walk to shops and school, easy access to freeways

- 3 bedroom plus a separate office ( 3 BED + DEN !) with built-in desks

- Stainless steel appliances, LG refrigerator, granite kitchen counters and upgraded cabinets.

- Front load LG washer and dryer in large laundry room

- Huge storage area next to garage and laundry room

- Custom closet in master bedroom

- Surrounding audio/sound

- Living room also offers a built-in media cabinet

- Complex offers community pool, spa, and club house

- Animals are not allowed

- Lease term : Tenant responsible for water, trash and gas/electricity

Bedroom Information

# of Total Bedrooms: 3

Master Bedroom Dimensions: 15 x 13

Bedroom #2 Dimensions: 12 x 10

Bedroom #3 Dimensions: 11 x 10



Other Room Dimensions

Living Room:

Family Room: 14 x 12

Dining Room: 11 x 10

Kitchen: 16 x 11

Office : 12 x 10

No Pets Allowed



