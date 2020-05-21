All apartments in San Diego
13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203

13303 Rancho Peñasquitos Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13303 Rancho Peñasquitos Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

granite counters
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Large 1 bd 1 bth condo in Cantabria! - Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in a desirable complex! Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, lots of storage space. Spacious living room with fireplace. 1 assigned parking space. Community tennis court, racquetball, pool/spa, playground, fitness center, and bbq area. Easy access to the 56 and 15 freeways. Close to shopping and restaurants! No pets allowed. Available late December.

Please contact us today to schedule a private viewing of this property.

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4005561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 have any available units?
13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 have?
Some of 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203's amenities include granite counters, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 currently offering any rent specials?
13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 pet-friendly?
No, 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 offer parking?
Yes, 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 offers parking.
Does 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 have a pool?
Yes, 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 has a pool.
Does 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 have accessible units?
No, 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 does not have accessible units.
Does 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203 does not have units with dishwashers.

