13303 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd #A203

Amenities

granite counters parking gym pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters Property Amenities gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Large 1 bd 1 bth condo in Cantabria! - Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in a desirable complex! Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, lots of storage space. Spacious living room with fireplace. 1 assigned parking space. Community tennis court, racquetball, pool/spa, playground, fitness center, and bbq area. Easy access to the 56 and 15 freeways. Close to shopping and restaurants! No pets allowed. Available late December.



Please contact us today to schedule a private viewing of this property.



DRE #02035049



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4005561)