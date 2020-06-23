13256 Benchley Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

4 Bedroom In Del Mar Heights Coming Soon! - This home is a must see! Large kitchen, spacious family room with fireplace,separate dining area. The master bedroom has a large soaking tub with lots of closet space. One bedroom downstairs,great for guest. Wood and Tile flooring through out home. Plantation shutters,vaulted ceilings.Wet bar with mini refrigerator.Front and back yard recently updated with drought resistance plants and AstroTurf. This home is in the Torrey Pines High School District and walking distance to the Del Mar Highlands Shopping Center. Centrally located off I 5 and I 52,minutes from Del Mar Racetrack,La Jolla. Call or text Veronica Martin (858)522-9265



(RLNE4744852)