13256 Benchley Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13256 Benchley Rd

13256 Benchley Road · No Longer Available
Location

13256 Benchley Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom In Del Mar Heights Coming Soon! - This home is a must see! Large kitchen, spacious family room with fireplace,separate dining area. The master bedroom has a large soaking tub with lots of closet space. One bedroom downstairs,great for guest. Wood and Tile flooring through out home. Plantation shutters,vaulted ceilings.Wet bar with mini refrigerator.Front and back yard recently updated with drought resistance plants and AstroTurf. This home is in the Torrey Pines High School District and walking distance to the Del Mar Highlands Shopping Center. Centrally located off I 5 and I 52,minutes from Del Mar Racetrack,La Jolla. Call or text Veronica Martin (858)522-9265

(RLNE4744852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13256 Benchley Rd have any available units?
13256 Benchley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13256 Benchley Rd have?
Some of 13256 Benchley Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13256 Benchley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13256 Benchley Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13256 Benchley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13256 Benchley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13256 Benchley Rd offer parking?
No, 13256 Benchley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 13256 Benchley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13256 Benchley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13256 Benchley Rd have a pool?
No, 13256 Benchley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13256 Benchley Rd have accessible units?
No, 13256 Benchley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13256 Benchley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13256 Benchley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
