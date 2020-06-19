All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
1325 Dorcas St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1325 Dorcas St.
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

1325 Dorcas St.

1325 Dorcas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1325 Dorcas Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bay/Morena House with a View! - Single-family, custom-built detached 2-bedroom home with a wonderful view! 1-car attached garage. Upgraded and modern inside with refinished hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. New counters and cupboards in the kitchen. Decorator colors. Upgraded kitchen. Large 5-burner stove and a stainless steel refrigerator. Downstairs workshop/office not included in square footage. New paint. Much tropical landscaping and gardener included. Bay/Morena area of San Diego. Quick access to freeway.

No pets allowed.
1-year lease.
NO CO-SIGNERS.
Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5388293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1325 Dorcas St. have any available units?
1325 Dorcas St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Dorcas St. have?
Some of 1325 Dorcas St.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Dorcas St. currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Dorcas St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Dorcas St. pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Dorcas St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1325 Dorcas St. offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Dorcas St. offers parking.
Does 1325 Dorcas St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Dorcas St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Dorcas St. have a pool?
No, 1325 Dorcas St. does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Dorcas St. have accessible units?
No, 1325 Dorcas St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Dorcas St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Dorcas St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University