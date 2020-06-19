1325 Dorcas St..

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Bay/Morena House with a View! - Single-family, custom-built detached 2-bedroom home with a wonderful view! 1-car attached garage. Upgraded and modern inside with refinished hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. New counters and cupboards in the kitchen. Decorator colors. Upgraded kitchen. Large 5-burner stove and a stainless steel refrigerator. Downstairs workshop/office not included in square footage. New paint. Much tropical landscaping and gardener included. Bay/Morena area of San Diego. Quick access to freeway.



No pets allowed.

1-year lease.

NO CO-SIGNERS.

Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5388293)