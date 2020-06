Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Lovely one bedroom corner unit in prestigious Sabre Springs. Bright home with lots of windows, ceiling fan and central air. Matching black appliances with gas stove. Large bedroom with mirrored closet doors and updated bathroom vanity. Ground level unit with large patio and washer/ dryer. Park like community offers pool & spa, covered parking and close proximity to restaurants, shops and freeways. Available early February.