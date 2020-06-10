All apartments in San Diego
1310 24th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1310 24th Street

1310 24th Street · (619) 546-0015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1310 24th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1310 24th Street · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1647 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Modern 3 Story Fully Furnished Rowhouse in Golden Hill - Modern 3 story fully furnished Rowhouse in a lush leafy Golden Hill neighborhood with Victorian charm. Very sleek and modern with contemporary furnishings. This home features two patios for relaxing and entertaining and a fireplace for those cozy nights. 3rd bedroom is currently being used as an office with a fold out sofa bed. Home sits on a serene canyon with cool breezes and fantastic sweeping views of downtown San Diego and Cortez Hill. Walk to restaurants, coffee houses, bars and Golden Hill park. Walk or bike down the hill to the bustle of East Village and Downtown in minutes. Access by car to all major freeways (I-5/163/94), with easy connections to 805/15. Gated entrance and 3 car garage with plenty of storage. Upgraded closets by Elfa and top of the line furnishings and bathroom finishes. Laundry room includes washer / dryer. Come make this gorgeous home yours today. Available now!

Contact Andrea Atno, AMK Property Management to schedule a showing.
Office 619-546-0015
Cell 619-481-9128
andrea@amkproperty.com
BRE# 01217221

1 year lease preferred but will consider shorter term.

Credit score 650 or better.
Good rental references required.
Application Fee $35 per person.
Tenant pays all utilities except trash is paid by owner.
Renters Insurance required. Minimum $300,000 policy.
Zip code is actually 92102.

Small dog will be considered with $500 pet deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4813245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 24th Street have any available units?
1310 24th Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 24th Street have?
Some of 1310 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1310 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1310 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 1310 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1310 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
