1310 24th Street

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Modern 3 Story Fully Furnished Rowhouse in Golden Hill - Modern 3 story fully furnished Rowhouse in a lush leafy Golden Hill neighborhood with Victorian charm. Very sleek and modern with contemporary furnishings. This home features two patios for relaxing and entertaining and a fireplace for those cozy nights. 3rd bedroom is currently being used as an office with a fold out sofa bed. Home sits on a serene canyon with cool breezes and fantastic sweeping views of downtown San Diego and Cortez Hill. Walk to restaurants, coffee houses, bars and Golden Hill park. Walk or bike down the hill to the bustle of East Village and Downtown in minutes. Access by car to all major freeways (I-5/163/94), with easy connections to 805/15. Gated entrance and 3 car garage with plenty of storage. Upgraded closets by Elfa and top of the line furnishings and bathroom finishes. Laundry room includes washer / dryer. Come make this gorgeous home yours today. Available now!



Contact Andrea Atno, AMK Property Management to schedule a showing.

Office 619-546-0015

Cell 619-481-9128

andrea@amkproperty.com

BRE# 01217221



1 year lease preferred but will consider shorter term.



Credit score 650 or better.

Good rental references required.

Application Fee $35 per person.

Tenant pays all utilities except trash is paid by owner.

Renters Insurance required. Minimum $300,000 policy.

Zip code is actually 92102.



Small dog will be considered with $500 pet deposit.



No Cats Allowed



