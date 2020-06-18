13069 Via Latina

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher guest suite fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities guest suite

Imagine living in an active piece of art surrounded by sandstone cliffs, the sounds of birds and flowing water against an ocean backdrop in the Del Mar hills? The house is best described as a one bedroom main house with two attached guest suites plus a detached guest house with two additional guest suites. The quality of materials coupled with the integration of site to the living spaces creates an immersive relaxing indoor/outdoor environment. Truly a unique living environment for the adventuresome!