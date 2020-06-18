All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13069 Via Latina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13069 Via Latina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13069 Via Latina

13069 via Latina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13069 via Latina, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
guest suite
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
guest suite
Imagine living in an active piece of art surrounded by sandstone cliffs, the sounds of birds and flowing water against an ocean backdrop in the Del Mar hills? The house is best described as a one bedroom main house with two attached guest suites plus a detached guest house with two additional guest suites. The quality of materials coupled with the integration of site to the living spaces creates an immersive relaxing indoor/outdoor environment. Truly a unique living environment for the adventuresome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13069 Via Latina have any available units?
13069 Via Latina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13069 Via Latina have?
Some of 13069 Via Latina's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13069 Via Latina currently offering any rent specials?
13069 Via Latina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13069 Via Latina pet-friendly?
No, 13069 Via Latina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13069 Via Latina offer parking?
No, 13069 Via Latina does not offer parking.
Does 13069 Via Latina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13069 Via Latina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13069 Via Latina have a pool?
No, 13069 Via Latina does not have a pool.
Does 13069 Via Latina have accessible units?
No, 13069 Via Latina does not have accessible units.
Does 13069 Via Latina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13069 Via Latina has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University