13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56

Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities garage

Sabre Springs Townhouse - Vacant and ready for move in! Property is located in Sabre Springs community, close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo is tucked away at the end of the community with overlooking views of nearby bushes and trees. Condo is 3 stories and has A/C and 2 car attached garage. Come see it!



3 level home:

1st level is 2 car garage,

2nd level is living room, kitchen and 1/2 bath,

3rd level is 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.



No Pets

No Smoking

1-year Lease preferred



For more info... text/call Ryan 858-357-5135, Ryan@chasepacific.com.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA BRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein



(RLNE4068061)