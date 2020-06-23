All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56

13069 Evening Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13069 Evening Creek Dr, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
garage
Sabre Springs Townhouse - Vacant and ready for move in! Property is located in Sabre Springs community, close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo is tucked away at the end of the community with overlooking views of nearby bushes and trees. Condo is 3 stories and has A/C and 2 car attached garage. Come see it!

3 level home:
1st level is 2 car garage,
2nd level is living room, kitchen and 1/2 bath,
3rd level is 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

No Pets
No Smoking
1-year Lease preferred

For more info... text/call Ryan 858-357-5135, Ryan@chasepacific.com.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein

(RLNE4068061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 have any available units?
13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 currently offering any rent specials?
13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 pet-friendly?
No, 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 offer parking?
Yes, 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 does offer parking.
Does 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 have a pool?
No, 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 does not have a pool.
Does 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 have accessible units?
No, 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 does not have accessible units.
Does 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13069 Evening Creek Drive, S. #56 has units with air conditioning.
