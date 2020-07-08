13054 Cedilla Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Situated in the desirable Oaks North 55+ Community is this gorgeous newly remodeled 2 bed/2 bath single level home. (at least one person in the party must be 55 years of age) Open floor plan offers abundant natural light throughout and features center island in kitchen, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, soft close cabinets, luxury plank flooring, freshly painted interior, whole house water filter, new s/s appliances, fixtures and blinds throughout, Central AC, 2-car attached garage with full size washer/dryer and brand new epoxy flooring. Enjoy the privacy and serene setting sitting while out on the patio in the well-maintained backyard which features a brand new privacy fence, mature trees, citrus, and flowering shrubs. Community Center Amenities included are: a pool, fitness center, tennis & pickle ball courts and the lovely Oaks North Golf Course is just minutes away. Must have verifiable income. Looking for NET monthly income of 2 1/2 times the rent. Must have excellent rental references; One year lease. Pets Okay w/ deposit. Close to the Bernardo Winery, Shopping, and Freeway Access.



*Interested Applicants must meet the 55+ age requirements.*



For a video tour and more details about this property please click the link below:

http://tours.curb360.com/13054cedillaplace



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/13054-cedilla-pl-san-diego-ca-92128-usa/1ca74df3-d2b6-448f-a606-86a0f5b59a8e



