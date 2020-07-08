All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13054 Cedilla Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13054 Cedilla Place
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

13054 Cedilla Place

13054 Cedilla Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13054 Cedilla Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Situated in the desirable Oaks North 55+ Community is this gorgeous newly remodeled 2 bed/2 bath single level home. (at least one person in the party must be 55 years of age) Open floor plan offers abundant natural light throughout and features center island in kitchen, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, soft close cabinets, luxury plank flooring, freshly painted interior, whole house water filter, new s/s appliances, fixtures and blinds throughout, Central AC, 2-car attached garage with full size washer/dryer and brand new epoxy flooring. Enjoy the privacy and serene setting sitting while out on the patio in the well-maintained backyard which features a brand new privacy fence, mature trees, citrus, and flowering shrubs. Community Center Amenities included are: a pool, fitness center, tennis & pickle ball courts and the lovely Oaks North Golf Course is just minutes away. Must have verifiable income. Looking for NET monthly income of 2 1/2 times the rent. Must have excellent rental references; One year lease. Pets Okay w/ deposit. Close to the Bernardo Winery, Shopping, and Freeway Access.

*Interested Applicants must meet the 55+ age requirements.*

For a video tour and more details about this property please click the link below:
http://tours.curb360.com/13054cedillaplace

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/13054-cedilla-pl-san-diego-ca-92128-usa/1ca74df3-d2b6-448f-a606-86a0f5b59a8e

(RLNE5803843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13054 Cedilla Place have any available units?
13054 Cedilla Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13054 Cedilla Place have?
Some of 13054 Cedilla Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13054 Cedilla Place currently offering any rent specials?
13054 Cedilla Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13054 Cedilla Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13054 Cedilla Place is pet friendly.
Does 13054 Cedilla Place offer parking?
Yes, 13054 Cedilla Place offers parking.
Does 13054 Cedilla Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13054 Cedilla Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13054 Cedilla Place have a pool?
Yes, 13054 Cedilla Place has a pool.
Does 13054 Cedilla Place have accessible units?
No, 13054 Cedilla Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13054 Cedilla Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13054 Cedilla Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University