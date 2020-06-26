All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13040 Alora Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13040 Alora Point
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

13040 Alora Point

13040 Alora Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13040 Alora Point, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Available 03/15/20 Carmel Valley Townhome nears everything - Property Id: 56598

$3250/month, 13040 Alora point 3beds/2.5baths, ~1478 Sq.ft

more images at
http://turbo.rent/s/56598p

Sunday open house please text
858-229-2718 for showing.

Granite kitchen counter-tops
Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer
Bedrooms upstairs
Large master bathroom

Spacious Airoso townhome; high 18ft ceilings; Quiet neighbors.

Close to CA-56, I-5, and next to a brand-new community park and beautiful shopping center.
Highly acclaimed schools just next door. Other nearby school districts include the Del Mar, San Dieguito And Solana Beach Unified School Districts.

Close to beaches.

Amenities on site: gym, swimming pool, spa, saunas, media room, BBQ, volleyball/basketball/tennis court, playgrounds, and party rooms.

- Credit check/references required
- Deposit --1 month's rent (with pets/extra $500 deposit)
-One year lease preferred
-Water/Electric/Gas not included

more images at
http://turbo.rent/s/56598p

Sunday open house please text
858-229-2718 for showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56598
Property Id 56598

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5537283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13040 Alora Point have any available units?
13040 Alora Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13040 Alora Point have?
Some of 13040 Alora Point's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13040 Alora Point currently offering any rent specials?
13040 Alora Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13040 Alora Point pet-friendly?
No, 13040 Alora Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13040 Alora Point offer parking?
No, 13040 Alora Point does not offer parking.
Does 13040 Alora Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13040 Alora Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13040 Alora Point have a pool?
Yes, 13040 Alora Point has a pool.
Does 13040 Alora Point have accessible units?
No, 13040 Alora Point does not have accessible units.
Does 13040 Alora Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13040 Alora Point has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University