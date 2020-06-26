Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room sauna tennis court volleyball court

Available 03/15/20 Carmel Valley Townhome nears everything - Property Id: 56598



$3250/month, 13040 Alora point 3beds/2.5baths, ~1478 Sq.ft



more images at

http://turbo.rent/s/56598p



Sunday open house please text

858-229-2718 for showing.



Granite kitchen counter-tops

Refrigerator

Washer/Dryer

Bedrooms upstairs

Large master bathroom



Spacious Airoso townhome; high 18ft ceilings; Quiet neighbors.



Close to CA-56, I-5, and next to a brand-new community park and beautiful shopping center.

Highly acclaimed schools just next door. Other nearby school districts include the Del Mar, San Dieguito And Solana Beach Unified School Districts.



Close to beaches.



Amenities on site: gym, swimming pool, spa, saunas, media room, BBQ, volleyball/basketball/tennis court, playgrounds, and party rooms.



- Credit check/references required

- Deposit --1 month's rent (with pets/extra $500 deposit)

-One year lease preferred

-Water/Electric/Gas not included



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56598

Property Id 56598



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5537283)