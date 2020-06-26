Amenities

13031 Lamia Point, Carmel Valley 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Beautiful Location-WILL GO FAST - PRE-LEASING NOW!! SHOWING AFTER JULY 26th

13031 Lamia Point, San Diego, CA 92130

Carmel Valley

4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths

$3,495 per Month, $3,000 Deposit



We are excited to offer this beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms! This 2 story house conveniently comes with a 2 car garage. Stay cool with central air! The large kitchen has granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. This home also has hardwood floors and carpet.



Washer and dryer, community pool/jacuzzi.



Close to Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines High School.



Lease: 1 year lease

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Available: 7/26/19

Contact Information: Text/Call Jess 619-822-9032



Appliances



Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer

Microwave

Refrigerator



Interior Amenities



Blinds

Carpet

Faux Blinds

A/C

Recessed Lighting

Central Air & Heater

Granite Counters



Exterior Amenities



Clubhouse

Pool

Community Pool



Other



Garage Available

Lots of Closet Space

Mirrored Closet Doors



