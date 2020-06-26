All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 30 2019

13031 Lamia Point

13031 Lamia Point · No Longer Available
Location

13031 Lamia Point, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13031 Lamia Point, Carmel Valley 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Beautiful Location-WILL GO FAST - PRE-LEASING NOW!! SHOWING AFTER JULY 26th
APPLY TODAY WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

13031 Lamia Point, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths
$3,495 per Month, $3,000 Deposit

We are excited to offer this beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms! This 2 story house conveniently comes with a 2 car garage. Stay cool with central air! The large kitchen has granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. This home also has hardwood floors and carpet.

Washer and dryer, community pool/jacuzzi.

Close to Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines High School.

Lease: 1 year lease
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Available: 7/26/19
Contact Information: Text/Call Jess 619-822-9032

Appliances

Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
Microwave
Refrigerator

Interior Amenities

Blinds
Carpet
Faux Blinds
A/C
Recessed Lighting
Central Air & Heater
Granite Counters

Exterior Amenities

Clubhouse
Pool
Community Pool

Other

Garage Available
Lots of Closet Space
Mirrored Closet Doors

APPLY TODAY OR VIEW MORE INFO ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE4921543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13031 Lamia Point have any available units?
13031 Lamia Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13031 Lamia Point have?
Some of 13031 Lamia Point's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13031 Lamia Point currently offering any rent specials?
13031 Lamia Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13031 Lamia Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 13031 Lamia Point is pet friendly.
Does 13031 Lamia Point offer parking?
Yes, 13031 Lamia Point offers parking.
Does 13031 Lamia Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13031 Lamia Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13031 Lamia Point have a pool?
Yes, 13031 Lamia Point has a pool.
Does 13031 Lamia Point have accessible units?
No, 13031 Lamia Point does not have accessible units.
Does 13031 Lamia Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13031 Lamia Point has units with dishwashers.
