12933 Candela Pl.

Large Luxury Townhome - Beautiful townhome in West Carmel Valley. This large home has two master bedrooms and 3 bathrooms--a bathroom in each bedroom and then an extra bathroom for guest. Has a large fenced in private patio and no neighbors behind the back of the unit, which allows for a great view. Lots of upgrades and resort style living in this condo complex with two pools (one heated year round), lush landscaping, and is walking distance from Del Mar Highlands Shopper Center. Across the street from one of the number one schools in the county. About a mile of from the beach, this central location has award winning schools, lots of shopping, and easy access to downtown and north county. Small pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil for an appointment to see it at 619-417-2824. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867



(RLNE4469581)