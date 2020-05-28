All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12933 Candela Pl.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12933 Candela Pl.

12933 Candela Place · No Longer Available
Location

12933 Candela Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Luxury Townhome - Beautiful townhome in West Carmel Valley. This large home has two master bedrooms and 3 bathrooms--a bathroom in each bedroom and then an extra bathroom for guest. Has a large fenced in private patio and no neighbors behind the back of the unit, which allows for a great view. Lots of upgrades and resort style living in this condo complex with two pools (one heated year round), lush landscaping, and is walking distance from Del Mar Highlands Shopper Center. Across the street from one of the number one schools in the county. About a mile of from the beach, this central location has award winning schools, lots of shopping, and easy access to downtown and north county. Small pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil for an appointment to see it at 619-417-2824. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867

(RLNE4469581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12933 Candela Pl. have any available units?
12933 Candela Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12933 Candela Pl. have?
Some of 12933 Candela Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12933 Candela Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
12933 Candela Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12933 Candela Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12933 Candela Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 12933 Candela Pl. offer parking?
No, 12933 Candela Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 12933 Candela Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12933 Candela Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12933 Candela Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 12933 Candela Pl. has a pool.
Does 12933 Candela Pl. have accessible units?
No, 12933 Candela Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 12933 Candela Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12933 Candela Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
