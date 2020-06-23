12882 Caminito Beso

Amenities

Move in by 4/1/19 and receive a $250 discount off of your first full month's rent! Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, PLUS an office and spacious 2-car attached garage with approx. 2,164 sq. ft. The home rests in the highly desirable gated community of Stone Canyon. This home features a chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and a professional style gas cook top. It has magnificent soaring ceilings and large windows that allow the natural light to come in and brighten the home. Additional upgrades include gorgeous wood floors throughout and designer paint, expansive master bedroom with remodeled master bath and walk-in closet. Additional features include pre-wired for surround sound and security, gas fire place in family room, ceiling fans, large separate dining area, water filtration system and a gorgeous professionally landscaped back yard that is perfect for entertaining. The community features a large swimming pool, beautiful grounds, and is gated. Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities within a short drive. Ideal location for an easy commute and just minutes to the beautiful Del Mar and La Jolla beaches. Small dogs (no cats) considered with owner approval. Regular landscape maintenance included in rent and, No Smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



