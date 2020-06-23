All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

12882 Caminito Beso

12882 Caminito Beso · No Longer Available
Location

12882 Caminito Beso, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular Carmel Valley Home in Gated Community - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/70141e7071/12882-caminito-beso-san-diego-ca-92130-3404?iframe
Or call 858-239-0600

Move in by 4/1/19 and receive a $250 discount off of your first full month's rent! Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, PLUS an office and spacious 2-car attached garage with approx. 2,164 sq. ft. The home rests in the highly desirable gated community of Stone Canyon. This home features a chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and a professional style gas cook top. It has magnificent soaring ceilings and large windows that allow the natural light to come in and brighten the home. Additional upgrades include gorgeous wood floors throughout and designer paint, expansive master bedroom with remodeled master bath and walk-in closet. Additional features include pre-wired for surround sound and security, gas fire place in family room, ceiling fans, large separate dining area, water filtration system and a gorgeous professionally landscaped back yard that is perfect for entertaining. The community features a large swimming pool, beautiful grounds, and is gated. Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities within a short drive. Ideal location for an easy commute and just minutes to the beautiful Del Mar and La Jolla beaches. Small dogs (no cats) considered with owner approval. Regular landscape maintenance included in rent and, No Smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information

Cal-BRE# 01859951

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3516376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12882 Caminito Beso have any available units?
12882 Caminito Beso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12882 Caminito Beso have?
Some of 12882 Caminito Beso's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12882 Caminito Beso currently offering any rent specials?
12882 Caminito Beso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12882 Caminito Beso pet-friendly?
Yes, 12882 Caminito Beso is pet friendly.
Does 12882 Caminito Beso offer parking?
Yes, 12882 Caminito Beso offers parking.
Does 12882 Caminito Beso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12882 Caminito Beso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12882 Caminito Beso have a pool?
Yes, 12882 Caminito Beso has a pool.
Does 12882 Caminito Beso have accessible units?
No, 12882 Caminito Beso does not have accessible units.
Does 12882 Caminito Beso have units with dishwashers?
No, 12882 Caminito Beso does not have units with dishwashers.
