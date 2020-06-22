All apartments in San Diego
12839 Via Moura
12839 Via Moura

12839 via Moura · No Longer Available
Location

12839 via Moura, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath wth den and two car garage 55+ community (Rancho Bernardo) - Don't miss out on this 55+ home located in Oaks North Villas

2 bedrooms plus DEN with attached two car garage
Central Air
Brand new plank flooring
Brand new plush neutral carpet at bedrooms
Brand new two tone paint throughout
Brand new dishwasher
Brand new blinds
Full size washer and dryer included

Occupants must be 55 years or older

Requirements:
Credit scores need to be 650 or higher.
Must have verifiable income.
Must have excellent rental references.

Owner will consider 1-2 year lease
Tenant responsible for water, gas,electric, and keeping rear patio up.

Interested in viewing? Text Bill at 619-279-2183. mention "via moura" in the text. Be sure you meet the requirements above.

12839 Via Moura
Rancho Bernardo 92129

(RLNE4440791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12839 Via Moura have any available units?
12839 Via Moura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12839 Via Moura have?
Some of 12839 Via Moura's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12839 Via Moura currently offering any rent specials?
12839 Via Moura isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12839 Via Moura pet-friendly?
No, 12839 Via Moura is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12839 Via Moura offer parking?
Yes, 12839 Via Moura does offer parking.
Does 12839 Via Moura have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12839 Via Moura offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12839 Via Moura have a pool?
No, 12839 Via Moura does not have a pool.
Does 12839 Via Moura have accessible units?
No, 12839 Via Moura does not have accessible units.
Does 12839 Via Moura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12839 Via Moura has units with dishwashers.
