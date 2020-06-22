Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

2 Bedroom 2 Bath wth den and two car garage 55+ community (Rancho Bernardo) - Don't miss out on this 55+ home located in Oaks North Villas



2 bedrooms plus DEN with attached two car garage

Central Air

Brand new plank flooring

Brand new plush neutral carpet at bedrooms

Brand new two tone paint throughout

Brand new dishwasher

Brand new blinds

Full size washer and dryer included



Occupants must be 55 years or older



Requirements:

Credit scores need to be 650 or higher.

Must have verifiable income.

Must have excellent rental references.



Owner will consider 1-2 year lease

Tenant responsible for water, gas,electric, and keeping rear patio up.



Interested in viewing? Text Bill at 619-279-2183. mention "via moura" in the text. Be sure you meet the requirements above.



12839 Via Moura

Rancho Bernardo 92129



(RLNE4440791)