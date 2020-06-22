Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath wth den and two car garage 55+ community (Rancho Bernardo) - Don't miss out on this 55+ home located in Oaks North Villas
2 bedrooms plus DEN with attached two car garage
Central Air
Brand new plank flooring
Brand new plush neutral carpet at bedrooms
Brand new two tone paint throughout
Brand new dishwasher
Brand new blinds
Full size washer and dryer included
Occupants must be 55 years or older
Requirements:
Credit scores need to be 650 or higher.
Must have verifiable income.
Must have excellent rental references.
Owner will consider 1-2 year lease
Tenant responsible for water, gas,electric, and keeping rear patio up.
Interested in viewing? Text Bill at 619-279-2183. mention "via moura" in the text. Be sure you meet the requirements above.
12839 Via Moura
Rancho Bernardo 92129
(RLNE4440791)