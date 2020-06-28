All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12747 Isocoma Street
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

12747 Isocoma Street

12747 Isocoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

12747 Isocoma Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12747 Isocoma Street Available 11/15/19 Penasquitos, 12747 Isocoma Street- Great Home with Bonus Room! Must See! - Well maintained home in the sought after Park Village area of Penasquitos. Ceramic tile floors in the entry and hallway. Eat in kitchen with center island, ceramic tile floors. Living room has vaulted ceilings. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bonus loft area. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, his and her closets, double sinks, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE5134926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12747 Isocoma Street have any available units?
12747 Isocoma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12747 Isocoma Street have?
Some of 12747 Isocoma Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12747 Isocoma Street currently offering any rent specials?
12747 Isocoma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12747 Isocoma Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12747 Isocoma Street is pet friendly.
Does 12747 Isocoma Street offer parking?
Yes, 12747 Isocoma Street offers parking.
Does 12747 Isocoma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12747 Isocoma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12747 Isocoma Street have a pool?
No, 12747 Isocoma Street does not have a pool.
Does 12747 Isocoma Street have accessible units?
No, 12747 Isocoma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12747 Isocoma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12747 Isocoma Street has units with dishwashers.
