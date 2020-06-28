Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12747 Isocoma Street Available 11/15/19 Penasquitos, 12747 Isocoma Street- Great Home with Bonus Room! Must See! - Well maintained home in the sought after Park Village area of Penasquitos. Ceramic tile floors in the entry and hallway. Eat in kitchen with center island, ceramic tile floors. Living room has vaulted ceilings. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bonus loft area. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, his and her closets, double sinks, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE5134926)