1267 Rosecrans Street #B

1267 Rosecrans. Units A-D. Available Unit B - 9.2 x 15.2, 140 sqft



Shared Private Office Space has FOUR spacious offices with shared hall closets for storage and bathroom all nestled within 927 square feet.



FEATURES

- Faux wood tile flooring and fresh paint.

- Shared bathroom

- Connecting hallway with large closets

- Small room with mini fridge and cabinet

- Entrance and side door equipped with key lock and deadbolt

- Inviting well maintained tropical landscaping

- Dusk to dawn security lights

- Private lock for the unit



UTILITIES

- Electricity included in rent/lease

- Forced air heating and air-conditioned

- Pre-wired telephone and internet. Tenant responsible for the connection

- Refuse pick-up, Mondays

- Landlord pays water and landscaping



OTHER IMPORTANT INFORMATION

- Non-Residential

- No triple-net fees

- Non-smoking complex

- Street parking

- No designated parking

Perfect location available now for your office



You will enjoy the tranquil location of this quiet, economical office space?



This quaint office building complex is one block from Shelter Island Drive in the Village of Point Loma



Convenient: Airport, marinas, yacht clubs, boatyards, banks, restaurants, post office, and shopping