All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1267 Rosecrans Street #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1267 Rosecrans Street #B
Last updated October 7 2019 at 4:15 PM

1267 Rosecrans Street #B

1267 Rosecrans Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1267 Rosecrans Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1267 Rosecrans. Units A-D. Available Unit B - 9.2 x 15.2, 140 sqft

Shared Private Office Space has FOUR spacious offices with shared hall closets for storage and bathroom all nestled within 927 square feet.

FEATURES
- Faux wood tile flooring and fresh paint.
- Shared bathroom
- Connecting hallway with large closets
- Small room with mini fridge and cabinet
- Entrance and side door equipped with key lock and deadbolt
- Inviting well maintained tropical landscaping
- Dusk to dawn security lights
- Private lock for the unit

UTILITIES
- Electricity included in rent/lease
- Forced air heating and air-conditioned
- Pre-wired telephone and internet. Tenant responsible for the connection
- Refuse pick-up, Mondays
- Landlord pays water and landscaping

OTHER IMPORTANT INFORMATION
- Non-Residential
- No triple-net fees
- Non-smoking complex
- Street parking
- No designated parking
Perfect location available now for your office

You will enjoy the tranquil location of this quiet, economical office space?

This quaint office building complex is one block from Shelter Island Drive in the Village of Point Loma

Convenient: Airport, marinas, yacht clubs, boatyards, banks, restaurants, post office, and shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 Rosecrans Street #B have any available units?
1267 Rosecrans Street #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1267 Rosecrans Street #B have?
Some of 1267 Rosecrans Street #B's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 Rosecrans Street #B currently offering any rent specials?
1267 Rosecrans Street #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 Rosecrans Street #B pet-friendly?
No, 1267 Rosecrans Street #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1267 Rosecrans Street #B offer parking?
Yes, 1267 Rosecrans Street #B offers parking.
Does 1267 Rosecrans Street #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1267 Rosecrans Street #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 Rosecrans Street #B have a pool?
No, 1267 Rosecrans Street #B does not have a pool.
Does 1267 Rosecrans Street #B have accessible units?
No, 1267 Rosecrans Street #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 Rosecrans Street #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1267 Rosecrans Street #B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University