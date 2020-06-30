Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
12627 Paseo del Verano
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12627 Paseo del Verano
12627 Paseo Del Verano
·
No Longer Available
Location
12627 Paseo Del Verano, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12627 Paseo del Verano have any available units?
12627 Paseo del Verano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12627 Paseo del Verano have?
Some of 12627 Paseo del Verano's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12627 Paseo del Verano currently offering any rent specials?
12627 Paseo del Verano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12627 Paseo del Verano pet-friendly?
No, 12627 Paseo del Verano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 12627 Paseo del Verano offer parking?
No, 12627 Paseo del Verano does not offer parking.
Does 12627 Paseo del Verano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12627 Paseo del Verano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12627 Paseo del Verano have a pool?
Yes, 12627 Paseo del Verano has a pool.
Does 12627 Paseo del Verano have accessible units?
No, 12627 Paseo del Verano does not have accessible units.
Does 12627 Paseo del Verano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12627 Paseo del Verano has units with dishwashers.
